Fourth heatwave of the summer to hit UK as heat health alerts upgraded to amber
Temperatures could reach 29C to 30C widely in the South East on Tuesday
Fresh amber heat alerts have been issued for parts of the UK as the fourth heatwave of the year looms.
Listen to this article
Temperatures are forecasted to reach 29C to 30C widely in the South East on Tuesday, and are expected to peak as high as 35C across southeastern England on Wednesday.
It is the fourth time this summer that temperatures have soared to heatwave levels, with record-breaking temperatures for the month in both May and June and another significant hot spell in mid-July.
Drought has been declared across a swathe of Wales, crops and livestock grazing are under pressure and the UK is braced for further wildfires.
Read more: France and Spain rush to contain wildfires before new heatwave hits tomorrow - as officials warn blazes could burn into November
Read more: Father and daughter died after 'he tried to rescue her' from Cornwall beach as police appeal to find handbag with sentimental items
An assessment for this week from the Met Office show that by Wednesday fires could be exceptionally severe if they start in parts of London, the South East and eastern England, as a result of the hot, dry conditions.
The third heatwave in mid-July left firefighters battling 19 significant blazes simultaneously in England and Wales, while the Cairngorms in Scotland have been hit by a major wildfire.
London Fire Brigade said it had faced a busy weekend, with more than 1,300 incidents including grass fires, property fires and rescuing a person from the Thames, as it urged people to avoid disposable barbecues, dispose of smoking materials and put litter in the bin or take it home to avoid starting wildfires.
After some relief from the heat this weekend, hot weather is set to return this week to the south and east. Meanwhile across northwestern areas rain will come and go with temperatures much closer to average.— Met Office (@metoffice) July 27, 2026
Bringing you this week’s weather forecast is Annie Shuttleworth. pic.twitter.com/oHzGt7Ccja
Some parts of the UK had rain over the weekend, mainly in the north and northwest, with 33mm (1.3in) falling on Sunday at Charterhall, in the Scottish Borders, and Altnahinch Filters in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland, receiving 17mm (0.7in).
However, the summer heat will return this week.
Met Office deputy chief forecaster Gregory Wolverson said: "This is a short-lived spell of heat, but temperatures will climb quickly through the first half of the week, particularly in the South East.
"By Wednesday, some areas could see temperatures in the mid-30Cs, and while the heat will not be widespread across the whole of the UK, it will be enough for parts of the South East to likely meet official heatwave criteria by Thursday.
"Elsewhere, the weather will be more changeable, and the change to cooler, more unsettled conditions will arrive sooner from the north and west, with a mix of sunshine and showers.
"Across northern areas, it is possible there will be heavier showers with a small risk of isolated thunderstorms through the week."
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned that the rising temperatures may increase health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups.
A spokesperson said: "The existing yellow heat-health alert for the East Midlands, East of England, South East and London has been upgraded to amber and will be in place from 9am on Tuesday 28 July until 9am on Thursday 30 July.
"A yellow heat-health alert will remain in place for Yorkshire and the Humber, West Midlands and South West regions for the same time period.“There is no alert in place for the North East and North West regions."