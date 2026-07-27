Temperatures could reach 29C to 30C widely in the South East on Tuesday

Greenwich Park on the verge of extreme heatwave drought. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Fresh amber heat alerts have been issued for parts of the UK as the fourth heatwave of the year looms.

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Dry fairways and parched fields surround the Kendleshire golf course, south Gloucester. Picture: PA

An assessment for this week from the Met Office show that by Wednesday fires could be exceptionally severe if they start in parts of London, the South East and eastern England, as a result of the hot, dry conditions. The third heatwave in mid-July left firefighters battling 19 significant blazes simultaneously in England and Wales, while the Cairngorms in Scotland have been hit by a major wildfire. London Fire Brigade said it had faced a busy weekend, with more than 1,300 incidents including grass fires, property fires and rescuing a person from the Thames, as it urged people to avoid disposable barbecues, dispose of smoking materials and put litter in the bin or take it home to avoid starting wildfires.

After some relief from the heat this weekend, hot weather is set to return this week to the south and east. Meanwhile across northwestern areas rain will come and go with temperatures much closer to average.



Bringing you this week’s weather forecast is Annie Shuttleworth. pic.twitter.com/oHzGt7Ccja — Met Office (@metoffice) July 27, 2026

Some parts of the UK had rain over the weekend, mainly in the north and northwest, with 33mm (1.3in) falling on Sunday at Charterhall, in the Scottish Borders, and Altnahinch Filters in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland, receiving 17mm (0.7in). However, the summer heat will return this week. Met Office deputy chief forecaster Gregory Wolverson said: "This is a short-lived spell of heat, but temperatures will climb quickly through the first half of the week, particularly in the South East. "By Wednesday, some areas could see temperatures in the mid-30Cs, and while the heat will not be widespread across the whole of the UK, it will be enough for parts of the South East to likely meet official heatwave criteria by Thursday.

Weymouth over the weekend. Picture: Getty