Amber Milnes died after having her tonsils removed. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

The family of a five-year-old girl who died after having her tonsils removed have urged parents to "trust their instincts" and "speak up" if they are worried about their children undergoing surgery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amber Milnes, from St Just in Roseland, Cornwall, underwent the procedure at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro on April 5 2023 due to sleep apnoea. Coroners' Court heard Amber's parents believed she would remain in hospital overnight after the operation as she had cyclical vomiting syndrome (CVS), a rare condition. However, Amber was discharged home hours later and began vomiting on the morning of April 6. She was admitted back to hospital that evening, having vomited about 20 times. Amber suffered a fatal haemorrhage, likely caused by an infection in the part of her throat where her tonsils had been removed, at about 3am on April 9. Andrew Cox, the senior coroner for Cornwall, reached a narrative conclusion following a two-day inquest into Amber's death. He concluded: "Amber died from a known but very rare complication, catastrophic haemorrhage caused by infection after a surgical procedure, adenotonsillectomy." Amber's cause of death was recorded as massive haemorrhage with aspiration of blood, surgical site infection and enlarged tonsils which were removed. Speaking after the inquest, Amber's parents, Sereta and Lewis Milnes, paid tribute to her as a "beautiful, joyful and brave" little girl who "sparkled and shone" in their family and community. "We have listened to the evidence from all the doctors and we thank them for their honesty in explaining what happened, and where things could and maybe should have been done differently," they said.

Amber suffered a fatal haemorrhage, likely caused by an infection in the part of her throat where her tonsils had been removed. Picture: PA

"As her parents, we will always feel that Amber should still be with us. "She should have been allowed to stay in hospital after the surgery as we asked, even if it was just to be on the safe side, or at least she should have been admitted straight away when we called in first thing the next morning to say she had been vomiting. "We still feel her condition wasn't understood enough. We understand her death in this way was incredibly rare but it never, for a moment crossed, our minds that she might die from having her tonsils out. Read more: Wes Streeting hits out at BMA for 'misleading' claims amid GP access row Read more: Heroin smuggler who claimed 'he was framed by man who borrowed his jumper' jailed "Parents everywhere will understand and we would urge other families to Remember Amber when their children face surgery. "If surgery is needed, then do go ahead, but if you are worried, don't be afraid to trust your instincts and speak up or ask questions, and work with the doctors. Remember that no operation is risk-free, however common it may be."

Amber underwent the procedure due to sleep apnoea. Picture: PA

Solicitor Mike Bird of Enable Law, who represented the family, paid tribute to Amber's parents and their "incredible" courage. "No one expects their five-year-old child to die after having their tonsils out," Mr Bird said. "I can't think of a harder situation for a family to face than losing Amber after such a common operation. "The coroner has carried out a full investigation, with evidence from the doctors and an independent medical expert, and the family are very appreciative of that. "But there are still some mysteries about how Amber died, and whether if things had been done differently, her death may have been avoided." During his conclusion, Mr Cox said the procedure to remove Amber's tonsils and adenoids was "unremarkable", with Amber discharged at about 9pm that day. Her parents told the inquest they had repeatedly stated that she would need to remain in hospital overnight due to her CVS. They described how the "horrible" condition, which Amber began suffering with aged two, would leave her violently retching and vomiting every 10 minutes for hours at a time. Mrs Milnes said she was "surprised" at the decision to discharge Amber but accepted what the doctors advised, which she described as "the biggest mistake in my whole life". Amber began vomiting in the morning of April 6 and her parents rang the hospital to see if she needed to be readmitted but were advised to "wait and see" whether she improved, Mrs Milnes said. She vomited about 20 times that day and her parents brought her into the hospital that evening, with Amber admitted and given intravenous medication. The canula was found to have stopped working in the early hours of April 8 and was not resituated until 2.45pm that afternoon. Mrs Milnes described how Amber awoke in hospital at 3am and suffered a catastrophic haemorrhage, with doctors unable to resuscitate her. She was pronounced dead at 4.37am on April 9.

Amber awoke in hospital at 3am and suffered a catastrophic haemorrhage, with doctors unable to resuscitate her. Picture: PA