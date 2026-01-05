Police travel advice has been issued following a further amber weather warning for snow across north and north-east Scotland

Large parts of the UK are facing heavy snow and freezing rain, which is likely to cause disruption, after two amber weather warnings came into force. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Amber weather warnings are in place for snow in parts of Scotland, forecasting "heavy snow" and travel disruption, while yellow warnings for snow and ice cover much of the UK.

ScotRail has warned of disruption on routes around Aberdeen and Inverness for much of Monday. Network Rail Scotland said that the Aberdeen-Dundee, Aberdeen-Inverness, Inverness-Wick/Thurso and Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh are unlikely to run until midday, due to heavy and drifting snow. The Met Office warned that people living in the regions covered by the amber weather warning could expect travel disruption, and that rural communities could become cut off. Read More: Freezing temperatures, blizzard conditions and schools forced to close as millions of Brits return to work Read more: UK weather warnings for snow and ice in place as freezing temperatures sees sports fixtures cancelled

Police officers close the A171 road near Birk Brow following a road traffic collision during snowfall. Picture: Getty

Police travel advice has been issued following a further amber weather warning for snow across north and north-east Scotland. Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell: "The forecasted heavy snow showers and ice means driving conditions are likely to be hazardous in some areas. "Our advice is to plan ahead and consider if your journey is really necessary during the weather warnings. "We continue to work with partners to help our communities impacted by the adverse weather. "If you need to travel, please drive to the conditions, be prepared for delays and allow extra time for your journey. "Please don't drive through road closures, the decision to close roads is not taken lightly and is done for public safety."

Take extra care during the Monday morning commute and check before travelling ⚠️



Snow and ice will lead to some difficult travelling conditions ❄️ pic.twitter.com/PV6aOzhiRP — Met Office (@metoffice) January 4, 2026

Social media users reported 14cm-deep snow in parts of Aberdeenshire on Sunday morning. Loganair cancelled flights from Aberdeen and Inverness airports following heavy snowfall. Liverpool John Lennon Airport posted on X on Monday at 8am to say the runway was closed due to wintry conditions and some flights were "subject to delay and there have been some cancellations". A spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council said schools and ELC provisions in the city will not open until 11am on Monday and breakfast clubs will not run. Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "We've already seen challenging conditions and freezing temperatures, with more snow and ice on the way for the same areas. "Of course for many, Monday marks a return to work from the festive break. If you have to travel then please ensure your vehicle is winter-ready and have a winter kit in your car. "Follow Police Scotland travel advice. If you can delay your journey until the amber warning has expired, please do so. "I'd also like to thank all the frontline staff such as gritter drivers, chainsaw gangs, police officers and many others who have been out working in dreadful conditions these past few days and over the next 48 hours."

A tractor fitted with a snow plough clears snow from the road in the village of Hoswick. Picture: Alamy