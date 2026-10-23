Gale force winds will be combined with spells of heavy rain into Friday.

A man battles strong winds - as Storm Austen hits UK shores with gale force winds in tow. Picture: Matthew Horwood/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Heavy downpours and “damaging” winds swept the UK overnight, with amber weather warnings in place ahead of the arrival of two separate storms.

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Storm Austen, the first named storm of the season, could bring gusts of up to 80mph to parts of south-west England, with 60-70mph winds expected widely in the region. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind, covering Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly, coming into effect from 1am and remaining in place until 10am. Strong winds will be combined with spells of heavy rain, though gusts will gradually ease over Friday. The forecaster said Storm Austen is “likely to bring some disruption and possible damaging winds” and warned of disruption on the roads and public transport networks. Flying debris is “likely”, and the storm will “probably” bring some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, it added. Read more: Military aircraft to be equipped to fight wildfires following summer of 'unrelenting' blazes, ministers announce Read more: Met Office issues new Storm Austen warnings as 108 areas face power cuts - and Storm Boelo is on its way

The first storm of the season is on its way ⚠️#StormAusten will bring damaging winds with disruption expected, stay #WeatherAware



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/TfU9Ok8qZD pic.twitter.com/pXAMnmAChL — Met Office (@metoffice) October 22, 2026

In coastal areas, large waves could pose a danger to life, as well as beach debris being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties. Mobile phone coverage and the power supply could also be affected, the Met Office said. Chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “This is the first stormy weather in the south of the UK this season and we expect some disruption as it moves through. “With trees in leaf, it is likely fallen branches and trees could obstruct roads and railways so take extra care on the Friday morning commute.” Over the weekend, Storm Boelo will affect Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England with what the forecaster described as “impactful winds”. Yellow weather warnings have been issued for the whole of mainland Scotland, the Western Isles, Orkney and the far north of England from 6pm on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday.

Amber weather warnings are currently in place until 10am on Friday, with a second storm expected to make landfall shortly after. Picture: British News and Media/Alamy

There will be “widespread gusts” of 55-65mph widely, with these reaching up to 70-80mph in more exposed coastal locations, the Met Office added. Network Rail Scotland said trains will be slowed down on Friday and over the weekend to keep people safe in the areas expected to see the heaviest rain. Early on Friday, Southern Rail announced a lightning strike at Normans Bay prevented trains from stopping at the station. Elsewhere, National Rail said in a post on X that the weather warning meant fewer trains would call at Ryde Pier Head until 6pm on Friday. A separate yellow warning, covering Northern Ireland from 6pm on Saturday to 3pm on Sunday, is due to predicted winds of 50-60mph, with up to 65-75mph in exposed regions. Storm Boelo is a separate low pressure system to Storm Austen. Storm Austen is due to clear eastwards into the North Sea through Friday. Forecasters have also issued a yellow warning for wind across a large area of south west England and Wales, running from 10pm on Thursday through to 5pm on Friday – with gusts predicted to reach up to 45-55mph.

A car drives through flooding on Wallisdown at Bournemouth in Dorset after heavy rain from Storm Austen. Picture: Graham Hunt/Alamy