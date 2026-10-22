There is a good chance power cuts may occur, while some buildings may be damaged, and a danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material.

Amber weather warning issued as Storm Austen approaches. Picture: Simon Dack News/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind in parts of south-west England, with strong gusts of 80mph and heavy rainfall expected on Friday.

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The forecaster said Storm Austen, the first named storm of the season, is likely to bring damaging winds and travel disruption towards the end of the week. The amber warning is in place between 3am and 10am on Friday for Cornwall, Devon, the Isles of Scilly and Plymouth, where gusts of 60 to 70 mph will develop with some exposed areas expecting 80 mph. The Met Office said there may be spells of heavy rain while the rest of Friday will remain windy but gusts will gradually ease. There is a good chance power cuts may occur, while some buildings may be damaged and a danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads and sea fronts, the forecaster said. Read more: Halfords sales jump after warm weather boosts summer trading Read more: Prince William to kickstart community project to prepare for emergencies and extreme weather events

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Wind across parts of Wales and England



Friday 1000 – 2100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/TfU9Ok8qZD pic.twitter.com/4bCQ1mQRXc — Met Office (@metoffice) October 22, 2026

A yellow warning for wind is in place for parts of the South East, South West, Wales and Herefordshire in the West Midlands between midnight and 2pm on Friday. Strong winds are expected to spread across southern parts of England and Wales during Thursday night and into Friday, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely and some exposed areas likely to see 70 mph or more. A yellow warning for rain has been issued in parts of Scotland between 6am on Friday and 3am on Saturday. Ross Macleod, RNLI water safety manager, has asked people not to take “unnecessary risks” when visiting the coast. He said: “If you plan to visit the coast or a waterside location, we urge you stay a safe distance from the water as conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea.”

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Chris Bulmer said: “Storm Austen is expected to bring a spell of impactful weather to parts of the UK from Thursday night and through Friday. "While there remains some uncertainty in the exact track of the storm, there is increasing confidence in the potential for disruptive winds across parts of southwest England, which is why an Amber warning has been issued. “Winds gusts could potentially reach 60-70 mph for a time, and these strong winds will be combined with spells of heavy rain. People in affected areas should keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings as the event develops.”

Looking beyond Storm Austen, the weather is expected to remain unsettled through the weekend and into next week. The Met Office announced the second named storm of the year with Storm Boelo to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England on Saturday and Sunday.