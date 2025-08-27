Ambrosia 'days away' from selling gingerbread Christmas custard for 2025
Ambrosia is days away from launching a Christmas custard that is flavoured with gingerbread.
Listen to this article
Sainsbury’s and Morrisons are both set to stock the festive variation on the classic pudding from Monday, September 1 - giving fans 115 days to enjoy it before December 25.
The Grocer has reported that it is set to go on sale for £1.95 for 400g.
It comes on the back of Ambrosia expanding its Deluxe rice pudding range to take in caramelised biscuit, and apple and cinnamon.
Read also: Anyone for Punishment Juice? M&S launches ‘health drink for wellness skeptics’
NEW 🎄 Custard— The Grocer (@TheGrocer) August 27, 2025
Ambrosia to launch limited-edition Gingerbread flavoured custard
Available in Morrisons and Sainsbury’s from 1 September for rsp: £1.95/400g pic.twitter.com/sdmLHhNqtQ
Read also: Shoppers 'run' to M&S as strawberry and cream sandwich launches
It is not the first special edition announced for Christmas 2025. Here are some others:
Tesco Finest Chocolate Hazelnut Frangipane Tarts
The supermarket chain launched its Christmas range in July, although its products will not be on shelves until (and they're cutting it fine here...) September 1.
As for the tarts, Tesco described them as “indulgent all butter pastry, filled with a rich chocolate sauce and topped with a chocolate and hazelnut frangipane”.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff advent calendar
The countdown to Christmas has apparently begun for many manufacturers, but if your advent has always been missing Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff - well, worry no more.
Parent company Mondelēz International is reportedly expecting the calendar to be a best-seller and will be sold alongside the standard Dairy Milk variety.
Donutelier’s Christmas croissant and donuts
Not launching until virtually Christmas Eve in relative terms (mid November), the London craft baker is launching three varieties of festive donuts.
As well as these apple and berry concoctions, there is also a special raspberry, pistacchio croissant also going on sale.