Ambrosia is best known for rice pudding and conventional custard. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Ambrosia is days away from launching a Christmas custard that is flavoured with gingerbread.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sainsbury’s and Morrisons are both set to stock the festive variation on the classic pudding from Monday, September 1 - giving fans 115 days to enjoy it before December 25. The Grocer has reported that it is set to go on sale for £1.95 for 400g. It comes on the back of Ambrosia expanding its Deluxe rice pudding range to take in caramelised biscuit, and apple and cinnamon. Read also: Anyone for Punishment Juice? M&S launches ‘health drink for wellness skeptics’

NEW 🎄 Custard



Ambrosia to launch limited-edition Gingerbread flavoured custard



Available in Morrisons and Sainsbury’s from 1 September for rsp: £1.95/400g pic.twitter.com/sdmLHhNqtQ — The Grocer (@TheGrocer) August 27, 2025

Read also: Shoppers 'run' to M&S as strawberry and cream sandwich launches It is not the first special edition announced for Christmas 2025. Here are some others: Tesco Finest Chocolate Hazelnut Frangipane Tarts The supermarket chain launched its Christmas range in July, although its products will not be on shelves until (and they're cutting it fine here...) September 1. As for the tarts, Tesco described them as “indulgent all butter pastry, filled with a rich chocolate sauce and topped with a chocolate and hazelnut frangipane”.

Really takes the Biscoff: Enjoy the Dairy Milk crossover in advent. Picture: Alamy