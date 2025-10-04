Ambulance worker caught stealing from terminally ill pensioner's drawers during call-out
John Field, 85, was 'exploited' by an ambulance worker who came into his home, his furious daughter said
A paramedic has been caught on camera stealing aftershave from a pensioner with Alzheimer's and terminal cancer during a call-out.
An ambulance arrived at 85-year-old John Field's home on April 14, with workers taking him to hospital after he suffered a medical episode.
But during the call-out, one paramedics was seemingly caught red-handed on Ring camera footage right under John's nose.
His daughter Miranda, 49, said she installed the cameras to keep a watchful eye over her father – who has Alzheimer's and terminal cancer - after multiple falls.
She said she was left “shaking like a leaf” when she watched back footage from the call-out, which shows a Scottish Ambulance Service technician sneaking a bottle of Joop aftershave from John's dresser into his pocket.
"When we watched the footage back, I was shaking like a leaf.
"You open up your home to crisis workers in a time of need and the last thing you expect is to have your belongings stolen. The funny thing is if he pointed the aftershave out to my dad and said he liked it my dad would have told him to keep it.
"That's the kind of person my father is, he has a heart of gold. It makes me sick that my dad was there and very unwell and he decided to swipe his belongings for his own selfish needs," Miranda told the Daily Record.
She added that she felt her “vulnerable” dad he was “exploited”, but raced to defend the other paramedic who helped her father and “did their job brilliantly."
Cops have since confirmed that a 67-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the alleged theft.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4pm on Monday, 14 April, 2025, we received a report of a theft. A 67-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal."