A paramedic has been caught on camera stealing aftershave from a pensioner with Alzheimer's and terminal cancer during a call-out.

An ambulance arrived at 85-year-old John Field's home on April 14, with workers taking him to hospital after he suffered a medical episode.

But during the call-out, one paramedics was seemingly caught red-handed on Ring camera footage right under John's nose.

His daughter Miranda, 49, said she installed the cameras to keep a watchful eye over her father – who has Alzheimer's and terminal cancer - after multiple falls.

She said she was left “shaking like a leaf” when she watched back footage from the call-out, which shows a Scottish Ambulance Service technician sneaking a bottle of Joop aftershave from John's dresser into his pocket.

Read more: Two ambulance workers arrested over investigation into six deaths

Read more: Married paramedic jailed for secretly giving lover drug to abort their child