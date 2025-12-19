Two out of three ambulance workers fear being attacked doing their job over the festive season, according to a new report.

A survey by the GMB union of more than 1,100 workers from ambulance trusts across the UK showed that more than 40% fear being physically attacked and more than half are worried about verbal abuse.

Three in four respondents said they have suffered a negative impact on their mental health during the past year.

The GMB said it was publicising its findings on the last Friday before Christmas, believing it was the most popular night for workplace Christmas parties and one of the busiest nights of the year for ambulance and hospital workers.

