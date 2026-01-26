Amelia started her life as part of a counter-terror video game funded by the Home Office before being hijacked

An AI-generated photo of Amelia. Picture: X

By LBC Staff

The far-right has a new 'icon' in the form of a purple-haired British schoolgirl who was generated by AI.

Amelia started her life as part of a counter-terror video game funded by the Home Office to deter young people from being attracted to far-right extremism in Yorkshire. The game, Pathways: Navigating the Internet and Extremism, is a simple game where its players go on a journey through college. They will make decisions such as whether or not to download potentially extremist content or to join Amelia at a rally protesting against the erosion of British values. Certain choices can see the player's character referred to the Prevent counter-terrorism programme. Read more: Grok instructs users how to make chemical weapons - as LBC investigation uncovers the dark side of Elon Musk's xAI Read more: Top terror expert warns 'we can't underestimate' impact of AI on terrorism, following LBC investigation into Grok

She has now reportedly been adopted by the far-right, which is creating memes of her, saying things like "My name is Amelia, and I care about my country. "I am not afraid to speak out against the problems of immigration. "Amelia is not just a name, it's a movement."

Internet users might encounter videos of her walking through the House of Commons and declaring her love for London, whilst also decrying "militant Muslims" and 'third world migrants'. Will Gyatt, LBC's technology correspondent, told Andrew Marr: "This character has essentially been taken over, and it's staggering how quickly this has proliferated across the Internet. "People are now rapidly generating this character, putting it into AI videos, putting it into all kinds of right-wing tropes, you know, challenging about pork sausages and all sorts of things with racist stereotypes." Analysis provided to the Guardian by Peryton Intelligence, a UK company that monitors disinformation, shows an anonymous account known for far-right posts started sharing Amelia as a meme on X on January 9. That post has been viewed more than 1.4 million times. The number of posts about Amelia has risen from an average of 500 per day to approximately 10,000, as of January 15. Will added: "It is worrying, but I think we may be at a stage where this stuff is proliferating so heavily on the Internet that that has to be given some consideration. "It's not just X, that's not the only platform where this stuff proliferates."