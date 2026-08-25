Amelia Dimoldenberg backs 'more safeguarding' for young people on social media
Dimoldenberg, 32, is best-known for presenting the YouTube series Chicken Shop Date
Amelia Dimoldenberg has said she supports “more safeguarding” for young people online ahead of the upcoming UK social media ban for under-16s.
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The Chicken Shop Date presenter made the comments after she was asked for her views on the UK social media ban at the Edinburgh TV Festival.
Dimoldenberg - whose YouTube channel has more than 3.44 million subscribers - launched the popular series in 2014 where she interviews celebrities in fried chicken restaurants.
Commenting on the incoming social media ban for under-16s, the 32-year-old said there were "positives" to social media but said there "needs to be more safeguarding" for young people.
She said: “I think it’s a tough one because I definitely think there needs to be more safeguarding when it comes to young people and social media, which is what the Government is trying to do and what parents and young people themselves have been advocating for."
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“It’s quite a nuanced discussion. I don’t think there is a one size fits all sort of solution.
“But, I would say there are so many positives to social media in terms of the storytelling and educational aspects on platforms like YouTube.
“I wouldn’t have a career without social media in that sense, but at the same time I think social media addiction is real.
“I don’t think it only affects young people, I think it also affects adults as well.”
Dimoldenberg continued: “So I think having a conversation where we are discussing this openly instead of hiding away from it is definitely a good thing.”
In June the Government announced a social media ban for under-16s, which is expected to cover platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X and follows a similar move in Australia.
Since it launched in 2014, there have been 115 episodes of Chicken Shop Date.
However, Dimoldenberg said she would “be banging down doors” when starting the show to try to secure guests.
“Now it’s the opposite. That has always been my ambition – to make the show as important as going on Graham Norton or Greg James on Radio 1. I achieved that goal, so it is really amazing.”