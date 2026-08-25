Amelia Dimoldenberg has said she supports “more safeguarding” for young people online ahead of the upcoming UK social media ban for under-16s.

The Chicken Shop Date presenter made the comments after she was asked for her views on the UK social media ban at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Dimoldenberg - whose YouTube channel has more than 3.44 million subscribers - launched the popular series in 2014 where she interviews celebrities in fried chicken restaurants.

Commenting on the incoming social media ban for under-16s, the 32-year-old said there were "positives" to social media but said there "needs to be more safeguarding" for young people.

She said: “I think it’s a tough one because I definitely think there needs to be more safeguarding when it comes to young people and social media, which is what the Government is trying to do and what parents and young people themselves have been advocating for."

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