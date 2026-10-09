Not because I was particularly shocked that Nidal Hasan, the former US Army major who murdered 13 unarmed soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009, was facing execution. But because the US Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, had confirmed that the execution would be live-streamed online.

That is the bit I cannot get past.

Hasan was an Army psychiatrist who admitted to fatally shooting his fellow soldiers in a medical building at the Texas military base. There is no disguising the horror of what he did, or the devastation caused to the people who survived the attack and the families of those who did not. I can understand why they would want justice, and why some would support the death penalty as a punishment for such a terrible crime.

Donald Trump announced that Hasan would be executed by firing squad at a rally in San Antonio, describing him as an “evil killer”. Then Hegseth explained how it would happen. It would be at Fort Hood, on a Thursday at 1pm, the same time Hasan carried out the attack. Soldiers would execute him by firing squad, Hegseth said, and the public would be able to watch because people needed to understand that there were serious consequences for crimes like this.

I listened to that and thought: what on earth are we doing here?

I am not going to pretend that violent imagery is difficult to find online. It isn't. Years ago, during the Syrian war, I was scrolling through my phone when footage appeared of a man being beheaded. I had not gone looking for it. I threw my phone across the room instinctively because I did not want to see what was happening on the screen.

You can find the same, or much worse, online now, whether you go looking for it or not. So, yes, I worry about the harm that watching an execution could do, particularly to younger people. But that is not really the point for me. This is not about whether the internet has crossed another line in the kind of imagery it makes available to us.

It is about the state choosing to make someone's death a public spectacle.

Some people would argue that any execution carried out by the state is barbarism. We do not have the death penalty here in Britain, although the United States does, and that is a decision for Americans to make about their own justice system.

But even if you support capital punishment, surely you can distinguish between believing that someone deserves to die for their crimes and turning their execution into entertainment.

If you reduce an execution to a public spectacle, I am afraid you enter into barbarism.

Reform MP Robert Jenrick made much the same point. He said that, ultimately, the decision was for the United States, and acknowledged the extraordinary seriousness of the crime. But he added: “I don't think an execution should ever be a form of entertainment.”

I agree with him.

And I think it is worth listening to someone who survived the Fort Hood attack. Alonzo Lunsford, a former US Army sergeant who was shot seven times, supports the firing squad as a punishment befitting what Hasan did. But he has expressed concern about allowing everyone to watch the execution, because of the message that would send to younger people.

He believes he should be able to watch, and that the families of those killed might want to watch, too. That is understandable. They are the people whose lives were changed irrevocably by this man's actions. But that is a very different proposition from broadcasting an execution for the general public.

The seriousness of the crime does not determine whether punishment should become a public event. Nor does the desire to demonstrate strength.

Hegseth has invoked the mentality of the Second World War, saying he likes the idea of standing your ground when the enemy attacks. But nobody needs to minimise what happened at Fort Hood to question this decision. You can recognise the attack for what it was, acknowledge the terrible loss of life and believe that Hasan should face the most severe punishment available under American law, while still asking why the public needs to watch him die.

And that brings me to the question I keep coming back to: what is America meant to be?

America has always had contradictions. I am not suggesting for a moment that its history is one of unbroken virtue, or that it has always lived up to the ideals it proclaims. But it has long presented itself as something to aspire to, a country built around the promise of freedom and possibility. It is supposed to be the “shining city upon a hill”.

That phrase carries a certain weight. It is an expression of what America believes it can represent to the rest of the world.

So what does it say when the government announces that the public will be able to watch a man being executed by firing squad? What is the message? That the state is strong? That justice has been done? That people should fear the consequences of committing a terrible crime?

I am not convinced that any of those things requires a live stream.

And I do worry about what this kind of decision does to the country itself. Not simply what it might do to the people who watch, but how it lowers the nature of the country. Who is America telling us it is?

The families of the soldiers killed at Fort Hood deserve justice. The survivors deserve to have their suffering recognised. Nothing about opposing a public execution minimises Hasan's crimes or the enormity of what he did.

But justice and spectacle are not the same thing. A country does not demonstrate its strength by inviting the public to watch someone die.

America claims to stand for something. It has often been an extraordinary force in the world, even if it has not always lived up to its own ideals. That is precisely why I think this decision matters.

I do not support it. I think it is behaviour unbefitting America, or at least the America it says it wants to be.

There is already enough brutality in the world. We do not need to turn an execution into a public spectacle to understand the consequences of murder.

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Listen to Shelagh Fogarty from 1-4pm Monday to Friday on the LBC app.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

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