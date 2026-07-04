Donald Trump described the upcoming anniversary as "one of the most extraordinary days in the history of the world" and said that the Declaration of Independence marked "the greatest political journey in human history".

By Georgia Bell

The US has marked the 250th anniversary of independence with celebrations across the country, led by Donald Trump in Washington, DC, amid political division and heightened security.

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Hundreds of thousands of Americans have flocked to the US capital to enjoy a weekend of barbecues, military displays, concerts and what is rumoured to be one of the most impressive Independence Day fireworks shows in the country's history. Celebrations of the country’s independence day are taking place across the country, including in New York, which hosted an international parade of tall ships and naval vessels. Independence Day marks 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when the 13 American colonies officially declared themselves independent from Britain. Read more: Hundreds of masked men, including white supremacist group Patriot Front, march through Washington on July 4th Read more: Iranians gather ahead of public farewell ceremony of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Vice President JD Vance defended the country's historical legacy in New York. Picture: Alamy

🚨 JD VANCE JUST NOW: "REJECT the view of your nation that sees only its sins, but not its grace and its greatness."



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"Everything that we have done, everything that we have done as a country, we have done together. Not as citizens divided against each other, but as a common… pic.twitter.com/VgMjg8j40w — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 4, 2026

Vice President JD Vance said that those who focused only on the nation's failings "are wrong". He defended the country’s legacy at New York's Sail4th 250, urging Americans to "reject the view of people who see only its sins but none of its greatness". Celebrations unfolded against a backdrop of political division – and it was not without reminders. On Saturday, around 400 masked men, including members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front, marched through Washington.

Members of white supremacist group Patriot Front assemble in Washington to mark America's 250th anniversary. Picture: Alamy

Donald Trump described the upcoming anniversary as "one of the most extraordinary days in the history of the world" and said that the Declaration of Independence marked "the greatest political journey in human history". Former presidents made contrasting Independence Day statements, with warnings from Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden for Americans to defend democratic values.

America is a constant work in progress. Every generation must take up the unfinished work of the last and carry it further—protecting what’s right, fixing what’s wrong, and making our union a little more perfect. 250 years later, that’s more important than ever. pic.twitter.com/Gr7vcfpKoH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 4, 2026