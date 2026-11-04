Former US president Barack Obama has sent a message to the people of America after the Republicans suffered a series of defeats in the US midterms.

"They came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives, but were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first.

"These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country — including in areas once considered long shots.

He wrote: "Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face.

He posted a message to his 120 million followers that "a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first" led to sweeping gains by the Democrats.

Obama said 'a clear message' had been sent that flies in the face of Trump's 'divisive' politics.

Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face. These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in…

Read more: Democrats win House and Senate in 'blue tsunami' - as Trump insists he 'would have won in landslide' if he was on ballot

Read more: Democrat Jon Ossoff leads blue wave of Senate wins - as Trump braces for a 'really bad night' at the midterms

"We also owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of election officials and volunteers from both parties who helped ensure a smooth election and carried out one of the most essential functions of our democracy.

"While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future."

President Trump was branded a “failed lame duck” after the Democrats took control of Congress.

In a remarkable sweep, the Democrats won Senate seats in the former Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa.

The Democrats have also regained control of the House of Representatives, which they last held in 2023, having flipped numerous seats in states including Kentucky, New Jersey, Indiana and North Carolina.

The midterm elections to Congress were seen as a referendum on the controversial Republican president.

The Democratic victories represent a major blow to Mr Trump, who had previously urged people to pretend he was on the voting slip.

In the face of the crushing losses, Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!”

Democrats needed a net gain of four seats in the 100-member Senate to win a majority, while in the 435-member House, they needed three.

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Trump admitted the results had surprised him.

“I thought they’d do better, we had tremendous rallies,” he said.

“I thought that I could transfer those people into candidates.”

He also congratulated the Democrats and said: “They did a good job. They worked very hard.”

But while offering to work with opponents, he had also posted a picture of a red baseball cap emblazoned with the word “Veto”, suggesting he would block legislation they sought to take through Congress.

With the Democrats in the driving seat on Capitol Hill, Mr Trump does face having his domestic agenda frustrated as well as the threat of investigations into the conduct of his administration.

However, the president still has executive authority in key areas, including foreign policy.

The election outcome will also influence the debate and party strategies in the run-up to the 2028 presidential race.

Democrat US senator Jon Ossoff, who won re-election in Georgia which had been a top Republican target, told supporters: “In sweeping and decisive victories the American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption, and incompetence of the failed lame duck president Donald J Trump.

“And if, at times these last two years, amidst the ceaseless onslaught of brutality and indecency, you doubted whether our republic would survive, let tonight’s results give you courage that the first light of dawn is on the horizon.”

The scale of the Democrat victory reflects the deep voter discontent over the cost of living, tariffs and high energy prices fuelled by the Iran war, which Mr Trump launched with Israel earlier this year.

In Kansas, church pastor Adam Hamilton, became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in nearly a century.

He said: “I think the people in Kansas, Republicans, independents and Democrats are saying what’s happening in Washington is not OK.”

He added: “I got elected because Kansans were saying, ‘We’re tired of the bullies. We’re tired of the chaos.'”

James Talarico became the first Democrat to be elected a US senator for Texas in nearly four decades, defeating Republican Ken Paxton, who had been backed by Mr Trump.

Meanwhile, in Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown won a Senate seat in Ohio held by vice president JD Vance just two years ago.

Democrat Annie Andrews beat Mr Trump’s hand-picked candidate Darline Graham to take the South Carolina Senate seat.

Ms Graham was the sister of the late US senator Lindsey Graham, who had held the seat for more than 20 years, and was chosen by the president to fill his seat and contest it in the election.

Democrat Troy Jackson won election to the US Senate representing Maine, defeating Republican incumbent Susan Collins, who had held the seat for almost three decades.

The Democrats also flipped the Senate seat in North Carolina from Republicans when governor Roy Cooper defeated Michael Whatley, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, who was supported by Mr Trump.

Mr Cooper said: “I’m not going to Washington to be something, I’m going to Washington to do something.”

Democrats Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, Amy Acton in Ohio, Rod Sand in Iowa, and Gina Hinojosa in Texas won races for governor, ousting Republicans from office.

In California, long-shot Republican candidate Steve Hilton, a former top aide to David Cameron, lost to former state attorney general Xavier Becerra.