It comes as couple's daughter called for 'full investigation' into circumstances surrounding tragedy

55-year-old Lynette Hooker vanished at sea while on boat trip with her husband of 20 years. Image: Facebook. Picture: 55-year-old Lynette Hooker vanished at sea while on boat trip with her husband of 20 years. Image: Facebook

By Issy Clarke

An American man has been arrested in the Bahamas after a woman vanished at sea on Saturday.

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The 59-year-old man, who has not been named by authorities, was questioned by police in Abaco, the second largest island in the Bahamas, after he was detained by the Royal Bahamas Police force. It comes after the US Coast Guard separately confirmed on Wednesday that a criminal investigation has been launched into the disappearance of 55-year-old Lynette Hooker off the coast of the West Atlantic archipelago. Lynette had been travelling with her husband Brian in an 8-foot motorboat from Hope Town to Elbow Cay on Saturday night when she disappeared, according to officials. Read more: Caller Murray and Iain Dale discuss America's mix of religion and politics Read more: Gilgo Beach 'serial killer' pleads guilty to murdering eight women in New York

55-year-old Lynette Hooker vanished from a boat in the Bahamas on Saturday. Image: Facebook. Picture: 55-year-old Lynette Hooker vanished from a boat in the Bahamas on Saturday. Image: Facebook

The arrest comes after Brian spoke out on Wednesday stating he was "heartbroken" by his wife's disappearance. He said: "I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused by beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas. "Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus." His intervention came after Lynette's daughter Karli Aylesworth called for a full investigation into her mother's disappearance claiming "prior issues" had come to her attention. "If this truly was an accident, I can understand and live with it. "However, there needs to be an intensive review of the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident before that can be determined," she told Fox News.

Lynette 'fell overboard' while holding the keys leading the engine to shut off. Image: Facebook. Picture: Lynette 'fell overboard' while holding the keys leading the engine to shut off. Image: Facebook