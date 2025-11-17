“American-style candy stores are the frontline in the fight against international money laundering,” a leading financial crime expert has warned, as new figures reveal more than 2,700 high street businesses were raided last month in the biggest operation of its kind.

Marit Rødevand, founder and CEO of anti-money laundering firm Strise, said communities across the country can see how their high streets have changed, even as suspected criminal operations continue to thrive in plain sight.

“Anyone who spends even a short amount of time on their local high street will see how it’s changed and how fraudulent businesses have thrived,” she said.

“We’re fascinated as to how we can all know that something is wrong but that nothing is done about it.”

Her warning comes as the National Crime Agency confirms that 924 arrests were made and more than £10.7 million seized during a month-long series of raids in October, targeting cash-heavy premises allegedly used to clean criminal profits from drugs, fraud, trafficking and other organised crime.

The raids formed the second stage of Operation Machinize, a UK-wide effort launched earlier this year after investigators concluded the scale of cash laundering had reached a tipping point.

Around £12 billion in criminal cash is believed to be washed through the UK every year.

A total of 2,734 businesses were raided, including barber shops, minimarts, takeaways, vape stores, nail bars, sweet shops and so-called American-style candy stores.

Some areas, including Essex and Doncaster, have seen the number of barber shops rise by as much as 200 percent in five years, a pattern investigators say reflects the rapid expansion of fronts for illicit finance.

Read more: Counterfeit crackdown as thousands of businesses raided in bid to ‘clean up Britain’s high streets’

Read more: Britain’s high streets are being laundered clean – one candy store at a time