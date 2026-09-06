The host nation is still looking for its first men’s singles title winner since 2003

America's Taylor Fritz reacts against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2026 US Open. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

The American charge faltered at the US Open after shock defeats for Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova.

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Fritz, the ninth seed, looked to be cruising into the fourth round when he moved two sets ahead of Argentina’s Federico Cerundolo. The 28-year-old, runner-up two years ago, had not dropped a set all week and appeared to be on the verge of joining compatriots Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Alex Michelson in the last 16. But Cerundolo, the surprise winner at Queen’s Club earlier this summer, scrapped his way back into an error-heavy match and won 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4. The host nation is still looking for its first men’s singles title winner since 2003, when Andy Roddick beat Juan Carlos Ferrero in the final. Read more: Serena and Venus Williams fall just short in US Open return Read more: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash at Monza as George Russell sets pace

Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina and Taylor Fritz of the United States shake hands at the net following their Men's Singles Third Round match. Picture: Getty

Paul, the 20th seed, takes on Carlos Alcaraz in what should be a first genuine test of the defending champion’s title credentials following his return from injury. “I think I played Carlos more than anybody on tour, for me, which is kind of crazy,” he said. “We’ve had some good matches. “But, I mean, he’s the test, him and (Jannik) Sinner. They have been playing great, and I guess Carlos we haven’t really seen too much, but he’s obviously doing pretty well coming right back to competition.” Madison Keys, the 2017 runner-up, was crestfallen after blowing a healthy lead to lose 1-6 7-6 (3) 7-5 to China’s Qinwen Zheng. The 31-year-old said: “I feel like I obviously got off to a really good lead, and then I just got really scared, like I couldn’t swing. “I don’t know. Tennis just feels really hard right now, so I feel like that kind of took over.”

Madison Keys of the United States in action against Qinwen Zheng of China in the third round on Day 7 of the US Open. Picture: Getty

It was a stunning comeback from former world number five Zheng, from 5-0 and match point down in the third set. The 23-year-old, who has slipped down the rankings through injury, is the first qualifier to reach the fourth round since Emma Raducanu won the title in 2021. “At the end when I won the match, it’s like ‘wow, that’s incredible’. Finally, one time, the luck is on my side,” Zheng said, adding she had suffered “a lot” in recent months. Last year’s beaten finalist Amanda Anisimova hit 46 unforced errors in a 6-2 7-5 defeat by Austrian Anastasia Potapova. Coco Gauff did get a win on the board for the USA, beating Cristina Bucșa of Portugal. The 2023 champion will face another American, 18-year-old Iva Jovic, who beat Alex Eala of the Philippines 7-5 3-6 7-5.

Amanda Anisimova and Anastasia Potapova shake hands after a Women's Singles match on Day Seven of the 2026 US Open. Picture: Getty