American companies doing business in Ukraine would help guarantee safety from Russia, Donald Trump's deputy assistant has told LBC.

Sebastian Gorka, Senior Director for Counterterrorism on the National Security Council, said American businesses in Ukraine will make the country "safer than any other piece of paper out of Brussels ever could". Speaking to LBC's Ben Kentish, the Trump aide revealed they are "so close to a potential peace agreement" between Ukraine and Russia. There has been much speculation about what President Trump is willing to promise Ukraine to ensure it's safety from further Russian aggression. While Mr Trump has categorically ruled out having American troops on the ground, Mr Gorka said safety would be ensured by the US having a financial and business stake in the country. Read more: UK hits Russia with fresh wave of sanctions as Kremlin accuses Europe of 'clumsy' bid to 'manipulate' Trump Read more: Stark warning for Europe as expert says Russia’s war against Ukraine could spread across continent

He told LBC: "I think we probably see something akin to the first meeting in the Oval with Zelenskyy, where there's some kind of business partnership in terms of trade, in terms of Americans on the ground. "Of course there was, in terms of businesses not troops, the rare earth minerals deal that was so central to the first phase of this. "If America is doing business in Ukraine, that makes it safer than any other piece of paper out of Brussels ever could. "But beyond that kind of possible scenario, I'm not prepared to give further details, because that is exactly what's being negotiated now behind closed doors." Asked how we can be sure Russian President Vladimir Putin will stick to any peace deal, Mr Gorka referenced US global strength. He said: "We are the most powerful nation the world has ever seen. "It's not just about bombs and bullets, it's also about the economic and diplomatic pressure we can bring to bear. "So along with our allies in the EU, in NATO, this fear of mobility for a Kremlin that reneges on any putative agreement is going to be very, very small."

The US president said President Putin would face a “rough situation” if he did not co-operate in the peace process, while President Zelenskyy had to “show some flexibility”. Mr Trump restated his position that Ukraine would not be able to get back Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and would not be joining Nato as part of the peace deal. Ahead of a hoped-for meeting by the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, Mr Trump told Fox News: “I hope President Putin is going to be good and if he’s not, that’s going to be a rough situation. “And I hope that Zelenskyy, President Zelenskyy, will do what he has to do. He has to show some flexibility.”