Nicholas Rossi, accused of faking his death and fleeing to Europe to avoid rape charges, appears at a jury trial in Salt Lake City, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

An American man who faked his death and fled to Scotland to evade a rape charge has appeared in court.

Nicholas Rossi, who claimed his name was 'Arthur Knight' in an effort to avoid being extradited to the US, has now faced his alleged victim in a Utah court. Rossi, 38, is accused of raping the woman in 2008. He faces a separate rape charge in neighbouring Salt Lake County. Rossi denies all charges against him. He appeared in court under his legal name, Nicholas Alahverdian, seated in a wheelchair and with an oxygen tube in his nostril as proceedings began. The court heard from the woman how Alahverdian allegedly held her down and "forced me to have sex with him." The alleged victim identified him from the witness box, saying he is "a little bit heavier, a little bit older" but mostly looks the same.

Nicholas Rossi, who claimed his name was ‘Arthur Knight’ in an effort to avoid being extradited to the US, has now faced his alleged victim in a Utah court. Picture: Alamy

Rossi faked his death in 2020 and was extradited from Scotland to the US in January 2024 after a lengthy case in the Scottish courts. He came to the attention of authorities when he was identified at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in December 2021 while being treated for Covid-19 under the name Arthur Knight. He was arrested after being identified by his distinctive tattoos as a person the US authorities wanted to extradite, but claimed this was a case of mistaken identity. Months of court proceedings in Edinburgh followed but in November 2022, Sheriff Norman McFadyen determined the man claiming to be Knight was indeed Rossi. An extradition hearing took place in June 2023, with Sheriff McFadyen ruling there was no barrier to Rossi's extradition. In his Scottish hearings, Rossi would appear in a wheelchair and sometimes with an oxygen mask. An extradition warrant was signed in September 2023 and Rossi was finally sent to the US in January 2024.

Nicholas Rossi departs Edinburgh Sheriff Court after his extradition hearing on July 12, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Picture: Getty

Prosecutors in the US say they have identified at least a dozen aliases Rossi used over the years to evade capture. District Judge Barry Lawrence helped clarify for the jury some of the twists and turns of the case, explaining that different people may refer to Rossi by different names. The defence and prosecution agreed it is factual that Rossi was in Utah in 2008 and had a relationship with the alleged victim that year. Prosecutors painted a picture of an intelligent man who used his charm to take advantage of a vulnerable young woman. He raped her when she pushed back against his attempts to control her, deputy Salt Lake County district attorney Brandon Simmons alleged. The woman, who the judge asked not be identified publicly, described a whirlwind relationship with Rossi that began in November 2008 while she was recovering from a traumatic brain injury. The two began dating after she responded to a personal ad Rossi posted on Craigslist and were engaged within about two weeks. The woman described being asked to pay for their dates, cover Rossi's rent so he would not be evicted from his apartment and take on debt to buy their engagement rings. Then, the relationship spiralled quickly, with Rossi "becoming controlling and saying mean things to me", she alleged.

