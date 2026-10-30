I always have. What’s so great about a day with the most admin and the least delicious food as a reward? That’s without mentioning the inevitable panic that rolls around at the end of September when you have yet to firm up plans.

Admittedly, I do have fond memories of trick-or-treating as a child, when all the logistics of making a costume fell squarely on my mother. I still remember her recruiting a friend the night before Halloween to sew a bill and wings onto a black hoodie so I could terrorise the public as a penguin.

But celebrating Halloween as an adult is an entirely different beast. No, I will not order a last-minute wig on Amazon in an effort to dress up as someone suitably zeitgeisty, or try to figure out your belaboured pun costume. And don’t even think about asking me to carve a pumpkin. It’s best not to put a knife in the hand of a woman whose mood has already soured.

So when I moved to London in 2024, I was excited for an October without orange tat flooding shops and the breathless panic over who is going to what party. Considering the amount of people who started ranting about American cultural influence the second they heard my accent, surely I was safe?

But no! American Halloween invaded the UK long before I arrived. Just look at the families posting photos of their little darlings in a pumpkin patch, and frighteningly familiar giant skeletons propped up in British front yards. And before you start discussing the holiday's Celtic origins, no one can deny that America is where Halloween transformed into the commercial behemoth it is today. Between Halloween and Black Friday, I wouldn’t be surprised if people started setting off fireworks for July 4th.

The worst part is that I was ready to assimilate. I might resent their indirect nature or addiction to washer/dryer combos, but in this I was ready to join hands with the people of Britain. Instead, I’m the weird one for wishing Christmas was already dominating storefronts.

Before you come after me with your grim reaper scythes, I recognise that hating Halloween is expert-level Grinch behaviour. And yes, it would be fair to accuse me of hating Halloween because I wasn't cool enough to have an assured party to attend in high school (the all-girl craft night where I dressed as Gloria Steinem would beg to differ). You could also argue that if I didn’t insist on leaving my costume to the very last minute, my ‘admin’ problem might quickly disappear.

But that does not change the fact that modern Halloween is an American invention that even my most US-hating friends participate in wholeheartedly. So this Halloween I am taking up for the British and bowing out. I refuse to play any part in spreading further what is possibly America’s worst export since Hershey’s tried to convince the British palate that sour milk passes for chocolate.But don’t worry about my Saturday plans - I’ll be somewhere equally spooky: watching a football match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.