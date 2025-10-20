An American man who faked his death and fled to Scotland to evade a rape charge has been jailed for at least five years.

Rossi, 38, was accused of raping the woman in 2008. He faces a separate rape charge in neighbouring Salt Lake County.

The sentence handed down is the first of two he faces after being convicted separately in August and September.

He is due to be sentenced for the second conviction in November.

During the three-day trial in August, Rossi's victim and her parents took the stand and told the court he left a "trail of fear, pain and destruction" behind him.

"This is not a plea for vengeance. This is a plea for safety and accountability, for recognition of the damage that will never fully heal," she said.

Read more: Rapist who faked his own death and fled to Spain jailed for eight years

Read more: American man who faked his death and fled to US to avoid rape charges found guilty in Utah court