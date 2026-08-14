American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth reveals she made a million dollars on OnlyFans in nine days
The 52-year-old announced she would be joining the platform in April
American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth has revealed she raked in $1 million (£740,000) in little more than a week.
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The actress, 52, announced in April that she would be joining the online subscription-based platform popularly used by porn stars to show fans her "sexier side".
Elizabeth said that she earned the eye-watering sum in just nine days.
"It was really surprising, and I was honoured that my fans came out and supported me," she told Vanity Fair.
"I had no idea what to expect, and the response has been really amazing. I’m chatting with people all the time and it’s been a lot of fun."
Read more: American Pie star joins OnlyFans to show off "sexier side"
She continued: "There are a bunch of actors that have recently gotten on and we’re starting to pull it back to what it was meant to be.
"It doesn’t have to be only for adult entertainment. It can be whatever you want it to be."
Elizabeth has made 220 posts on OnlyFans so far.
Her bio - in which she describes herself as an "actress" and "storyteller" - invites fans to learn about "the side of me that doesn't make it into movies —more playful, spontaneous, and completely unscripted".
Fans are told they can expect "behind-the-scenes" moments and "candid glimpses" of Elizabeth's life.
An OnlyFans subscription can range from completely free to $49.99 (£36.90) per month, at the creator's discretion.
The Scary Movie star's newfound fame comes after she finalised her divorce form Simon Bochert in May.
Elizabeth met the South African conservation specialist in 2015 and the pair married in 2021.
Announcing her venture into OnlyFans earlier this year, Elizabeth said: “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career.
“This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.”
The actress is still living in South Africa where she continues charitable work for her foundation supporting "programs benefiting animals, people and the environment”.
The star was previously married to actor Joseph D Reitman between 2002 and 2006.
She shot to fame in the 2000s after starring in a series of teen films including American Pie (1999), Scary Movie (2000), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), Thirteen Ghosts (2001), Love Actually (2003) and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019).