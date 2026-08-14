The 52-year-old announced she would be joining the platform in April

Elizabeth said her success was "surprising" and that she was "honoured" by the response . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth has revealed she raked in $1 million (£740,000) in little more than a week.

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The actress, 52, announced in April that she would be joining the online subscription-based platform popularly used by porn stars to show fans her "sexier side". Picture: Getty

She continued: "There are a bunch of actors that have recently gotten on and we’re starting to pull it back to what it was meant to be. "It doesn’t have to be only for adult entertainment. It can be whatever you want it to be." Elizabeth has made 220 posts on OnlyFans so far. Her bio - in which she describes herself as an "actress" and "storyteller" - invites fans to learn about "the side of me that doesn't make it into movies —more playful, spontaneous, and completely unscripted".

She is best known for starring as foreign exchange student Nadia in the 1999 hit film American Pie . Picture: Alamy

Fans are told they can expect "behind-the-scenes" moments and "candid glimpses" of Elizabeth's life. An OnlyFans subscription can range from completely free to $49.99 (£36.90) per month, at the creator's discretion. The Scary Movie star's newfound fame comes after she finalised her divorce form Simon Bochert in May. Elizabeth met the South African conservation specialist in 2015 and the pair married in 2021.

The Scary Movie star's newfound fame comes after she finalised her divorce form Simon Bochert in May. Picture: Getty