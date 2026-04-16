American Pie star joins OnlyFans to show off "sexier side"
Shannon Elizabeth's revelation comes after she reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Simon Borchert on Tuesday.
American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth has announced she is joining OnlyFans to show off her "sexier side" and get closer to fans.
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The Scary Movie star's revelation comes after she reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Simon Borchert on Tuesday.
Elizabeth met the South African conservation specialist in 2015 and the pair married in 2021.
Although she has not publicly announced the separation, Elizabeth appeared to allude to seeking a new start in an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing: “There’s something about the ocean that resets everything.
“Slows the noise, softens the edges, and brings you right back to what matters. Grateful for these quiet moments, sandy paws and unconditional love.”
She is believed to have filed divorce documents on Tuesday, Page Six reported.
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A source said: “The divorce is fresh. She is freshly single and launching her OnlyFans tomorrow morning."
On Wednesday, the 52-year-old said she was joining OnlyFans to get "closer" to her fans and regain control over her career.
“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career," she said.
“This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.”
The X-rated platform will offer fans "a behind the scenes, unfiltered look" at Elizabeth's life and a "genuine connection that no other platform allows," she said.
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Fans can look forward to "exclusive content that you simply won’t find anywhere else".
"This isn’t just content to watch from a distance," the Elizabeth told Page Six.
“This is for the people who have always shown up for me, and I want them to feel that.”
The actress is still living in South Africa where she continues charitable work for her foundation supporting "programs benefiting animals, people and the environment”.
She had worked on the Foundation with Borchert and the two had a podcast called The Art of Conservation.
The star was previously married to actor Joseph D Reitman between 2002 and 2006.
She shot to fame in the 2000s after starring in a series of teen films including American Pie (1999), Scary Movie (2000), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), Thirteen Ghosts (2001), Love Actually (2003) and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019).