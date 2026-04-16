Shannon Elizabeth's revelation comes after she reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Simon Borchert on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old said on Wednesday she was joining OnlyFans to get "closer" to fans . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth has announced she is joining OnlyFans to show off her "sexier side" and get closer to fans.

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The Scary Movie star's revelation comes after she reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Simon Borchert on Tuesday. Elizabeth met the South African conservation specialist in 2015 and the pair married in 2021. Although she has not publicly announced the separation, Elizabeth appeared to allude to seeking a new start in an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing: “There’s something about the ocean that resets everything. “Slows the noise, softens the edges, and brings you right back to what matters. Grateful for these quiet moments, sandy paws and unconditional love.” She is believed to have filed divorce documents on Tuesday, Page Six reported. Read more: Katy Perry investigated by police over Ruby Rose sexual assault allegations Read more: Ariana Grande stars alongside Ben Stiller in Focker-in-Law trailer

The X-rated platform will offer fans "a behind the scenes, unfiltered look" at Elizabeth's life. Picture: Alamy

A source said: “The divorce is fresh. She is freshly single and launching her OnlyFans tomorrow morning." On Wednesday, the 52-year-old said she was joining OnlyFans to get "closer" to her fans and regain control over her career. “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career," she said. “This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.” The X-rated platform will offer fans "a behind the scenes, unfiltered look" at Elizabeth's life and a "genuine connection that no other platform allows," she said. Read more: Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular hospitalised after suspected overdose on livestream Read more: Empire State actor who ended up in prison dies aged 55

Fans can look forward to "exclusive content that you simply won’t find anywhere else". Picture: Getty