When I told people I was seeing a musical version of the horror/comedy I got the same reaction from almost everyone - how on Earth is that going to work?

But this on stage adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ iconic 1991 novel almost feels like the original with its laugh-a-minute script and synth-pop infused score.

It’s also not Rupert Goold’s first take on the modern classic - with the Almeida's artistic director putting on his musical take on the modern classic at the same venue in 2013.

This iteration is bursting with colour and energy, but it's still littered with references to and takes much influence from Mary Harron’s version starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman.

Those aware of the 2000 Hollywood satire of Wall Street bankers and consumerism will be familiar with the opening.

‘My name is Patrick Bateman. I’m 27 years old. I believe in taking care of myself; with a balanced diet and rigorous exercise routine,’ Bale says silkily.