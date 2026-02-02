American Psycho review: a thrilling musical take on the horror/comedy classic
When I told people I was seeing a musical version of the horror/comedy I got the same reaction from almost everyone - how on Earth is that going to work?
But this on stage adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ iconic 1991 novel almost feels like the original with its laugh-a-minute script and synth-pop infused score.
It’s also not Rupert Goold’s first take on the modern classic - with the Almeida's artistic director putting on his musical take on the modern classic at the same venue in 2013.
This iteration is bursting with colour and energy, but it's still littered with references to and takes much influence from Mary Harron’s version starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman.
Those aware of the 2000 Hollywood satire of Wall Street bankers and consumerism will be familiar with the opening.
‘My name is Patrick Bateman. I’m 27 years old. I believe in taking care of myself; with a balanced diet and rigorous exercise routine,’ Bale says silkily.
Popping up from beneath the centre of the Almeida’s stage as the lights came on, leading man Arty Frouchan channels a similar energy.
Frouchan is an apt choice to pay the yuppie investment banker with his frat boy aesthetic, cramming in satirical references to designer brands before bursting into song.
The character, who is obsessed with status and prestige, gradually descends from an overly confident undetectable killer into an anxious wreck - and Frouchan pulls this off well.
He is helped by a strong ensemble cast. Daniel Bravo is hilarious as Bateman's arch nemesis Paul Owen who riles up the killer when he shows him up in front of his colleagues with a better business card.
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s comedic songwriting accompanies Duncan Sheik’s pulsating electronic score helps bolster the strong performances.
The story turns dark in between the jokes - and Es Devlin’s stage design and lighting helps compliment the quick shift in mood. The lights beam red when Bateman smells blood as he reveals his victims tied up and gagged - but it’s not long before the laughs return. This somewhat dials the tension back down just when it feels a crescendo is building.
The jokes are still welcome though and the retelling of the toxic masculinity tale feels topical - even featuring an on-the-nose encounter with Donald Trump after Bateman repeatedly expresses his love for ‘The Art of the Deal’.
All in all this is a thrilling ride well worth a watch and rarely a dull moment.
‘American Psycho’ runs at London’s Almeida Theatre until 14 March.