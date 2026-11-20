Hall tortured Ms Exelby for two nights, whilst mocking her and saying that the only way she could get away would be if she shot him with a gun he always carried with him.

On Friday, Hall was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Ms Exelby following a trial in the city of Ocala, Florida. Picture: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary/FDLE

By Georgia Bell

An American sadist has been found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a vulnerable British music tutor in Florida after using her suicidal fantasies for his own sexual gratification.

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Dwain Hall, 54, lured suicidal Sonia Exelby, 32, to Florida after grooming her online for two years on a fetish forum. Ms Exelby, who had a difficult history of mental health issues, was coerced into thinking she wanted to be tortured and murdered by Hall, and even offered to pay him for killing her. In a heartbreaking email she sent herself as she took off from Portsmouth to the US last October, she wrote: “As soon as the wheels leave the ground, I wish I was home, can't get off the plane…oh god, I feel so sick, why am I here, why?” Despite feeling conflicted about the arrangement, Ms Exelby travelled with Hall to a remote Airbnb near Reddick, in central Florida. Hall proceeded to torture Ms Exelby for two nights, whilst mocking her and saying that the only way she could get away would be if she shot him with a gun he always carried with him. Read more: British woman, 32, reported missing from UK home found murdered in Florida - as family pay tribute to 'gentlest soul' Read more: Two men dead after glider crashed into a Scottish loch during 'training flight'

Sonia Exelby, 32, was reported missing in Portsmouth five days before her body was found in Florida. Picture: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary

The last message that Ms Exelby is said to have texted a friend wrote: “'I f***ed up really bad I think it's too late. I'm so scared.” The text was not shown to the jury, the Mail reported. On October 12th, Hall and Ms Exelby left the Airbnb and travelled to a DIY store, where she appears to have been captured on CCTV for the final time. They then headed to a remote patch of scrubland near his home in Marion Oaks, where Hall stabbed her four times and buried her half-naked body in broad daylight. On Friday, Hall was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Ms Exelby following a trial in the city of Ocala, Florida. After her family was forced to endure four days of gruesome evidence, Hall refused to provide evidence in his own defence. Four of Ms Exelby's siblings had travelled to the US to face her killer after fundraising online to cover expenses.

Dwain Hall, 54, lured suicidal Sonia Exelby, 32, to Florida after grooming her online for two years on a fetish forum. Picture: FDLE

In court, the late music teacher’s older sisters Gemma and Sara broke down in tears as they gave evidence about how a "beautiful soul" had been led astray by the mechanic. Over the two years that Ms Exelby had been groomed online by Hall, the trial heard that her mental health fluctuated and she appeared 'ambivalent' about her intention to kill herself - even booking a return flight when she travelled to Florida. In comparison, Hall, known as “Alphasadist” online, remained consistently focused on posing as Ms Exelby’s “mentor”. In messages to Hall, Ms Exelby wrote: “I got worried about you, I'm lost without my alpha sadist. I've missed my alpha more than I could imagine… absence does make the heart grow fonder. I can't be without you.” Prosecutor Amy Berndt told the jury that Hall “groomed” Ms Exelby, adding: “He wanted the job of being her executioner.”

🚨 TRIAL BEGINS TODAY



Jury selection starts this morning

in Marion County, Florida, in the

murder trial of Dwain Hall, 54.



Hall is accused of killing Sonia

Exelby, a British woman who came

to Florida after meeting him online.

He's pleaded not guilty to

first-degree murder and… pic.twitter.com/IwctXOkVLn — Lindsay 🇺🇸 The Lucky Strike Report (@LuckyStrikeRpt) November 16, 2026

On October 10th 2026, Ms Exelby told her long-term partner, Stevie Hunt, that she was going to be staying with her sisters that weekend, but flew to Florida instead. Two days later, he discovered an email she had sent herself from the plane, which the prosecutor said was “full of sorrow, depression, regret and death and it talked about suicide.” He alerted the police, who contacted US authorities. Officers tied Ms Exelby to Hall when they found charges to Hall’s breakdown company on her cards. Ms Exelby’s remains were found buried in a shallow grave, and the 32-year-old was found wearing only a bra and trainers, and the floral dress she travelled in to the airport had been draped over her. Detectives later discovered that Ms Exelby had gone to an Airbnb with Hall, who told police that the couple had had consensual rough sex, but denied killing her. Officers later discovered Hall had mailed a knife to a friend, which had Ms Exelby’s blood on it.

‼️Dwain Hall Case Timeline‼️



📅 2023#SoniaExelby and #DwainHall meet on the fetish website Motherless and begin communicating. Over the following two years, DH cultivates a relationship built on Sonia's vulnerability, engaging in detailed conversations about harm and death.



📅… pic.twitter.com/eCGCWD75hE — Aluminaughty (@Aluminaughtee) November 19, 2026

When Hall's phone was examined, police found he had attempted “to erase every trace of Sonia”, including several naked photos of her, as well as a video he tried to delete. Detectives also discovered a trove of “horrific” photos and videos of women being tortured. The prosecutor told the court: “Evidence that the reason the defendant beat, stabbed and murdered Sonia was for his own sadistic pleasure.” Gemma Isaj, Ms Exelby's sister, told the court that in November 2024, Ms Exelby confessed she was “really terrified” because “horrible threats” against her were being made by men online who she said she met while looking for support on suicide forums. Ms Isaj told the court: “Sonia said she was trying to gather evidence because she couldn't bear that people were being hurt. “I could see how scared Sonia was.” Ms Isaj said she contacted the police and a mental health crisis team at the time. After the 2024 incident, Mr Hunt said that police became involved and he removed her passport and kept it in a safe place for her own protection for approximately six months. Mr Hunt described his partner of 16 years as the “most incredible woman I've ever met” and “the nicest, kindest person I ever met in my life”.