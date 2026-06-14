The helicopters crashed into the parking lot of an electric car dealership, starting a fire that engulfed at least 20 vehicles

Among the dead were American singer Oliver Tree . Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

American singer Oliver Tree has been identified as one of the passengers in a fatal mid-air helicopter collision over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At least six people were killed when two helicopters collided above Recreio dos Bandeirantes in the west of the city, firefighters said. The helicopters crashed into the parking lot of an electric car dealership, starting a fire that engulfed at least 20 vehicles due to the vehicles' lithium batteries. Authorities in Rio de Janeiro released the names of the six victims of the collision. As well as Mr Tree, Argentinian YouTuber Gaspar Prim, known as Gaspi, was on board. Read More: Gatwick rail chaos after sinkholes found near key bridge Read More: Swiss reject 10 million population cap in 'Brexit like' referendum

Oliver Tree performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Picture: Getty

Gaspi was just 23 years old and a highly popular content creator in his country. He had nearly three million subscribers on YouTube, and his videos had tens of millions of views. Among the other victims were Lucas Vignale, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. Mr Tree had performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 4, and published a video on his Instagram on Saturday where he is seen playing soccer in a Brazilian neighbourhood. Fire services spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told CNN Brasil that it was unclear exactly how the accident unfolded. "Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary." "We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened," he said. Contreiras said rescue workers had discovered one helicopter in flames among the electric cars, with five victims inside. A second helicopter was found nearby and was carrying only the pilot, who also died. He added that the fact that the aircraft had crashed in the parking lot had prevented a higher death toll. "Given the surrounding residences, the accident could have been far more tragic," he said.

Parts of a helicopter lying on the ground following a deadly collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

California-born Mr Tree was a social media star known for his eccentric outfits and hairstyles. He signed to Atlantic Records in 2017 after his song When I'm Down went viral. He released his first studio album, Ugly is Beautiful, in July 2020. His fourth studio album, Love You Madly Hate You Badly, was released on April 24, 2026 and was entirely self-produced. Tree's music videos have also received more than a billion views just on YouTube, and his song Life Goes On was used in around 1.5 million videos on TikTok.

Parts of a helicopter lie on the ground following a collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro. Picture: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes