A man has been jailed after abducting two teenage girls.

Amin Samater, 31, of Greenford Road, Newcastle, was found guilty of two counts of child abduction at Teesside Crown Court on Friday 11th July following a three-day trial.

In August 2022, he encountered two teenage girls in Middlesbrough City Centre and attempted to book a single hotel room for himself and the girls to stay in.

Fortunately, a member of staff at the hotel reception became concerned about his behaviour and rang police.

Samater left the hotel with the two girls but he was tracked down in a McDonald's by police and arrested.

He denied all the offences but was later charged and found guilty by a jury.

Today, Samater was sentenced to 18 months in prison and given a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Samater self-defines his ethnicity as Somalian.