'Dangerous offender' who abducted two teenage girls jailed after hotel tip-off
Amin Samater has been jailed after being found guilty of two counts of child abduction
A man has been jailed after abducting two teenage girls.
Amin Samater, 31, of Greenford Road, Newcastle, was found guilty of two counts of child abduction at Teesside Crown Court on Friday 11th July following a three-day trial.
In August 2022, he encountered two teenage girls in Middlesbrough City Centre and attempted to book a single hotel room for himself and the girls to stay in.
Fortunately, a member of staff at the hotel reception became concerned about his behaviour and rang police.
Samater left the hotel with the two girls but he was tracked down in a McDonald's by police and arrested.
He denied all the offences but was later charged and found guilty by a jury.
Today, Samater was sentenced to 18 months in prison and given a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
'Dangerous offender'
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Shaun Watson, said: “First of all, I would like to thank the member of staff at the hotel who alerted police with her concerns, which allowed police to track down Samater and arrest him, and ensure the two girls were safe and well.
“Their actions potentially saved these two girls from any further harm, and have assisted greatly with putting a dangerous offender behind bars. Our priority is to protect vulnerable people and we can now be certain that Samater cannot harm anyone else.
“I would also like to thank the two girls involved for their bravery in providing a video statement to police and giving evidence to the court.
"This is a lot for two young girls to go through and again without their courageous input to the courts about what happened we may not have been able to gain this result.
“Operation Makesafe which takes place in Cleveland, allows specially trained officers to work with the business community, such as hotels, licensed premises, taxi companies etc to raise awareness of the signs of child exploitation, and this therefore allows staff to be equipped with the knowledge to identify potential victims and alert emergency services.”