Amnesty International has called on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel from international football, accusing the country’s football association of violating both international law and FIFA’s own rules.

In a letter sent to the governing bodies, Amnesty urged them to suspend the Israeli Football Association (IFA) from competitions until it bans clubs based in illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories from domestic leagues.

The charity highlighted that six settlement teams currently compete in Israeli leagues, which it says contravenes Article 64.2 of FIFA’s statutes, which prohibits clubs from playing “on the territory of another member association without approval”.

Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general, said: “As Israel’s national football team gears up for World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Italy, Israel continues to perpetrate genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“It is nothing short of a disgrace that the IFA is still allowing clubs from these settlements to keep playing in its leagues, after multiple warnings for more than a decade.”

