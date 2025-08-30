The Red Devils boss had faced questions over his future following a shock penalty shootout loss to League Two side Grimsby in the Carabao Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Ruben Amorim called Manchester United "deserved winners" after Bruno Fernandes' penalty deep into stoppage time saw them scrape a 3-2 win over Burnley.

The United captain's spot kick in the seventh minute of added time gave Amorim a much needed win following a difficult week. The Red Devils boss had faced questions over his future after a shock penalty shootout loss to League Two Grimsby in the Carabao Cup. But he was relieved to have picked up his first win of the season in a last gasp thriller at Old Trafford, which saw United squander the lead twice. "It ended well," Amorim said. "I think we deserved to win the game. I think we created a lot of chances. We should go to the half-time with a bigger advantage.

"And then...every possession near our box, they can score, we are in that moment, so we start always chasing a lot of things. But we deserved and we tried until the last minute to score goals, we had our chances and in the end we deserved to win." Read more: Alejandro Garnacho leaves Manchester United for £40m Chelsea move Josh Cullen's 27th-minute own goal put United in front, but they wasted a series of first-half chances before Lyle Foster levelled 10 minutes into the second half. It took only seconds for Bryan Mbeumo to restore the lead, but the home side lacked composure and allowed Jaidon Anthony to level again before the late drama. Burnley's two equalisers will bring fresh scrutiny to United's goalkeepers, with Altay Bayindir restored as first choice ahead of Andre Onana for this game. Foster was afforded freedom to tap home while United failed to deal with a corner before Anthony finally prodded in a shot that struck both Kobbie Mainoo and Bayindir on its way in. "Guys, they are humans," Amorim said.

