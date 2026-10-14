A council has asked a 71-year-old amputee for more proof of his mobility issues in order for his blue badge to be renewed because he might have a “spring prosthesis that allows him to run Olympic marathons”, according to the disabled man.

“And he said, ‘Well, see it from our perspective’. He said, ‘You might have one of those spring prosthetics that allows you to run Olympic marathons’.”

“I said to him that my leg isn’t going to grow back,” Mr Ward, recalling his conversation with the council worker, said.

While the first application was straightforward, Mr Ward’s recent attempt at obtaining a renewal led to Norfolk County Council asking for “medical evidence” that Mr Ward had mobility issues, with a council worker suggesting some amputees did not have difficulty walking or even running.

Nigel Ward, who lives in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, first obtained a blue badge three years ago after he lost his leg while on a cruise.

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The Department for Transport (DfT) blue badge scheme allows disabled people with important mobility difficulties to park closer to their destination, either as a passenger or driver.

The Norfolk County Council, who reportedly told Mr Ward a letter from his GP would not be considered sufficient evidence, has insisted it is working within the guidance set by the DfT.

But Mr Ward added he was not currently in touch with any medical professionals about his amputation because he was otherwise healthy.

“I have no need to see anybody medically about the amputation: the stump is fine, and the prosthetic limb works perfectly,” Mr Ward said.

“So I don’t have any contact directly with medical professionals on my disability.”

Mr Ward added that his mobility was severely impacted by the loss of his leg, and so his need for a blue badge to support his day-to-day independence was “critical”.

“I think they (the council) are alluding to the fact that there are certainly people, amputees, who wear prosthetics and who are able to cope and manage quite well, as if it was just an extension of the normal limb,” Mr Ward said.

“Now, I’m not in that category. My walking with the prosthetic limb is very limited.

“I’ve never actually counted, but I doubt that I could walk 50 steps without needing to stop for a few minutes to take a breath.

“I have never been able to manage my balance, which means that I need walking aids as well as the prosthetic.

“Therefore getting closer to the destination using a parking bay is critical, really.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: “We know how important blue badges are for helping people to remain independent.

“We have to work within the guidance set for us by the Department for Transport, which includes detailed guidance how eligibility should be assessed through evidence and assessments.

“As detailed on our website applicants must adequately evidence the difficulties they experience whilst walking, this applies to those reapplying for an expiring blue badge as well as first time applications.

“There is no renewal process, and applicants are required to evidence their ongoing eligibility with each application.

“Evidence could include letters, reports or details of treatment from a medical professional.

“Anyone requiring help with a blue badge application or who is unable to use the online application process can call the council’s Customer Service Centre on 0344 800 8020, and we would be happy to provide support and advice.”