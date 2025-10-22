Strictly star Amy Dowden has spoken to LBC about her "mission" to get people to check their breasts more. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Strictly star Amy Dowden has spoken to LBC about her journey with breast cancer and the symptoms to look out for - as she speaks of her "mission" to get people to check their breasts "every month".

The dancer spoke to Shelagh Fogarty about My Brest Friend, a new app designed to remind women to check themselves more regularly. Founder of the app Gemma Ainger said she was inspired to create it after her cancer was missed. Gemma explained: "I found out that my breast cancer had been growing for likely around 18 months. "I could have found it earlier because it was big enough, but because I wasn't paying attention, I didn't spot it. "That's on me. So I felt this sudden need to want to help people, not be like me. So I came up with this idea." She went on: "If I'd been in a routine, a simple routine, nothing fancy, nothing big, just a really quick routine every month, I could have caught mine sooner."

Gemma founded the app after her cancer diagnosis. Picture: LBC

'Mission' Amy said she has been on a "mission" since her diagnosis to raise awareness and to get people checking. "I didn't think at 32, I was going to be diagnosed with breast cancer and the devastating blows and everything that comes with it from. You know, the surgery, chemotherapy, the fertility issues. "I've been put into menopause and, yeah, I'm on a mission to raise as much awareness as possible. "So when Gemma came to me with this idea, had a good look at the app and we started thinking, right, let's do some videos. "Honestly, I know friends of mine who are scared to check. This is friendly. Do you know what I mean? "It's a friendly reminder. It's like your best friend, but it's your best friend. "I think it's kind of like breaking that stigma down and getting people to check and it just becoming the part of your normal routine."

Amy stressed how early detection can save your life. "Know when you're normal, if you get to know your normal, you know, then when something's not right. "Then it's not just looking for a lump, it's discharge from the nipple or blood or it's an inversion or it's like change in shape, change of skin even around it. "Going right up to your collarbone and under the arms is, you know, it's knowing as well, but also knowing your own normal and early detection can save your life. Read more: Teen who murdered schoolboy Harvey Willgoose with hunting knife jailed for at least 16 years Read more: Starmer insists grooming gangs inquiry 'will never be watered down' after fourth survivor quits victims' panel

Amy said the app was designed not to scare but educate. Picture: LBC