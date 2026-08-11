Amy Hunt revealed she had a “big premonition” she would seal a first senior title after blazing to 100-metre gold on the opening night of the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

It was the first step towards an ambitious target 200m world silver medallist Hunt has set herself this week: four golds at the same championships, with the 200m still to come alongside the mixed and women’s 4x100m relays.

The 24-year-old Cambridge English literature graduate, who secured silver in the same event two weeks ago at the Commonwealth Games, heralded it as a “coming of age” moment, and she delighted the home support when she crossed the line in exactly 11 seconds.

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Again referencing a song from the film High School Musical, she said: “I want it all, and I think I’m someone who doesn’t shy away from what she knows she can do. I knew I could come away with a gold coming into the day.

“I had such a big premonition, and I just love my job. This is what makes it the best.

“I just had such a magical feeling. I’ve won English Schools here, I’ve raced here as a kind of 13, 14-year-old, so, this is really my track. I’m a girl from Newark, so I just had a feeling that this was going to be my night.

“My first gold. I think it was definitely time for an upgrade. I think this was definitely a coming of age for me here tonight, and I’m now kind of fully established.

“I’m a 100m medallist, I’ve got two 100m medals in the last two weeks, and one more sub-11 to boot. I’m very, very happy.”

Poland’s Ewa Swoboda took silver, Belgium’s Delphine Nkansa rounded out the podium, and Hunt’s compatriot and the defending champion, Dina Asher-Smith, was fifth.

Moments before, the 4x400m quartet of Ben Jefferies, Charlotte Henrich, Toby Harries and Yemi Mary John secured Great Britain’s first medal of the championships with mixed relay silver.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen provided the evening’s other major highlight, marking his comeback from an 11-month layoff with an astonishing 5000m gold.

The two-time Olympic and world champion had won three successive European 1500/5000m doubles, but went under the knife in February to resolve an ongoing Achilles issue and only announced his intention to compete in Birmingham at the end of July.

“I dreamt of this moment two weeks ago, when I put my name on the list,” he said on track. “I was crossing my fingers hoping to feel a little bit better every day, and it was just enough, so I’m extremely happy.”