The 24-year-old also moved to the outright top of the European Athletics Championships all-time list, for both men and women, with her 11th medal

Amy Hunt celebrates after victory in the Mixed 4x100m Relay Final. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Amy Hunt became the first athlete to win four gold medals at a single European Championships after Great Britain triumphed in the mixed 4x100m relay at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

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The British quartet of Jeremiah Azu, Dina Asher-Smith, Zharnel Hughes and Ms Hunt, running in lane four, crossed the finish in a European record 39.97 seconds. They beat Germany into silver position, finishing 40.11s, with Spain coming third. Ms Asher-Smith also moved to the outright top of the European Athletics Championships all-time list, for both men and women, with her 11th medal, surpassing Polish sprinter Irena Szewinska’s 10 with her third this week. That already took her to seven European golds, two more than Ms Szewinska, but she is now the lone athlete at 11 with eight. Read More: Reform sets out plan to end ‘immoral’ welfare payments to foreigners Read More: Five teenagers killed in head-on motorway crash after car travelled the wrong way

The Britons had to wait for a long review to confirm they had become the first European champions of the event. Picture: Getty

It was the mixed 4×100 relay European Championships debut in Birmingham, making it possible for the ambitious Ms Hunt to set her sights on the unprecedented quadruple and Ms Asher-Smith to write more history. “Oh my gosh, I’m over the moon,” Hunt said. “And I think to finish it off with some of my best friends in the sport, me and Jeremiah actually have the same birthday so we’re kind of twins". “To do it all together is incredible, especially because that was the first time we kind of did that changeover about an hour ago in warm-up". “First time ever – and look how smooth it was. Such professionals. It was a bit like, you know when you’re queuing for a rollercoaster and you’re like a little bit nervous, and you’re seeing the drops and stuff, and then when you get off you want to do it again? It was that adrenaline kick certainly. I loved the event.”

The Great Britain and Northern Ireland 4x100m Relay Mixed winning team, from left, Amy Hunt, Zharnel Hughes, Dina Asher-Smith, and Jeremiah Azu. Picture: Getty