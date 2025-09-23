Love Island star and former cabin crew Amy Hart backs Gatwick expansion
Love Island star and former cabin crew Amy Hart has told LBC's Iain Dale that she backs a new runway at Gatwick Airport after the Government greenlit the project.
Amy, who was a member of cabin crew for nine years before finding fame, threw her weight behind the project while speaking to LBC's Iain Dale in the Evening.
She said that in her time in the role, she say a lot of queueing for runway space at Gatwick which causes delays and more pollution.
Amy said: "I think with the sort of pollution stuff... with Gatwick is a lot of the time you're queuing. Whether it be in the air circling... or waiting on the tarmac with the engines on.
"So that's all causing pollution as well. So hopefully it'll free up some space."
The Love Island star added that she hopes the project will provide new jobs and rejuvenate nearby Crawley.
She added: "There's a lot of housing development going around Crawley, so you get new first time buyers in there. Jobs at Gatwick, everyone's happy."
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has gave the go-ahead to Gatwick’s planned £2.2 billion second runway on Sunday.
The move is expected to increase the airport's capacity by 100,000 flights a year.
Gatwick's privately financed project would see it move its emergency runway 12 metres north.
The plan also involves remodelling and replacing existing taxiways - which connect runways to terminals, hangars and other facilities - extending both terminals, and installing new aircraft gates.
Road connections to both terminals would be enhanced, paid for by Gatwick, with flyovers to separate local traffic from vehicles travelling to or from the airport.