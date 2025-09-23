Love Island star and former cabin crew Amy Hart has told LBC's Iain Dale that she backs a new runway at Gatwick Airport after the Government greenlit the project.

Amy, who was a member of cabin crew for nine years before finding fame, threw her weight behind the project while speaking to LBC's Iain Dale in the Evening.

She said that in her time in the role, she say a lot of queueing for runway space at Gatwick which causes delays and more pollution.

Amy said: "I think with the sort of pollution stuff... with Gatwick is a lot of the time you're queuing. Whether it be in the air circling... or waiting on the tarmac with the engines on.

"So that's all causing pollution as well. So hopefully it'll free up some space."

Read More: Government 'on-track to meet infrastructure target' after Reeves greenlights Gatwick expansion

Read More: 'Lower costs for a family holiday,' Chancellor says as second Gatwick runway plans approved