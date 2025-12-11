A friend of Amy Winehouse told the singer’s father that she would rather set money on fire than “give him a penny” when he offered her thousands to make possible legal action against her “all go away”

Amy Winehouse’s friend refused money to make legal action ‘go away. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

A friend of Amy Winehouse told the singer’s father that she would rather set money on fire than “give him a penny” when he offered her thousands to make possible legal action against her “all go away”, the High Court has been told.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mitch Winehouse, acting as the administrator of his daughter’s estate, is suing her stylist, Naomi Parry, and friend, Catriona Gourlay, for hundreds of thousands of pounds. Lawyers for Mr Winehouse have previously told a trial in London that Ms Parry and Ms Gourlay profited from selling dozens of the singer’s items at auctions in the United States in 2021 and 2023, which he was not informed about and that they did not have the right to sell. The women are defending the claim, and their barristers say the items were either given as gifts by Ms Winehouse or were already owned by them. Ms Winehouse, whose 2006 album Back To Black made her an international star, died from alcohol poisoning in 2011, aged 27. Read more: Terrifying moment skydiver's parachute gets snared on tail wing of plane Read more: NHS faces 'worst case scenario' as 'tidal wave' of flu tearing through hospitals

Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay speak during the Amy Winehouse Exhibit Opening and Launch Party at The GRAMMY Museum. Picture: Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Giving evidence for a second day on Thursday, Ms Parry told the court that Mr Winehouse was aware that she was selling items in 2021. She continued: “There is documentary evidence to show that we told him about our collections.” The court has previously heard that the 2021 auction catalogue contained 834 items and that the sale raised 1.4 million dollars (£1.05m) for Ms Winehouse’s estate, 30 per cent of which went to the Amy Winehouse Foundation. In her witness statement, Ms Parry said that after the auction, she was contacted by Darren Julien, the president of Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles, who organised the sale, who said that Mr Winehouse “didn’t really understand that most of the major items sold” were hers. She continued that Mr Winehouse then claimed that she had “stolen” items from a lock-up facility where some of the singer’s belongings were stored. She said: “I was devastated and angry that he would say these things. These accusations were completely wrong.” She continued: “Additionally, Mitch had seen numerous press articles and inventories containing my items.”

Mitch Winehouse attends the world premiere of "Back To Black" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 08, 2024. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage