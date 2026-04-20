Mitch Winehouse sued stylist Naomi Parry and Amy's friend Catriona Gourlay £70,000 over claims they profited from selling dozens of items at auctions in the US in 2021 and 2023.

Mitch Winehouse and Amy Winehouse. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Amy Winehouse’s father has lost a High Court claim against two the star's friends over the auctioning of items that had been owned by the singer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mitch Winehouse, acting as the administrator of his daughter’s estate, sued her stylist Naomi Parry and friend Catriona Gourlay £70,000 over claims they profited from selling dozens of items at auctions in the US in 2021 and 2023. Lawyers for Mr Winehouse told a trial in December the two women had “deliberately concealed” that they were selling the items, and the legal proceedings were his “only means of obtaining answers”. Ms Parry and Ms Gourlay defended the claim, with their barristers stating that the items were either gifted by Ms Winehouse or were already owned by them. Deputy High Court judge Sarah Clarke KC said in a judgment on Monday: “I find that neither Ms Parry nor Ms Gourlay deliberately concealed any of their disputed items from the claimant and even if I am wrong about that, Mr Winehouse could have discovered what disputed items the defendants had with reasonable diligence.” Ms Winehouse, whose 2006 album Back To Black made her an international star, died from alcohol poisoning in 2011, aged 27. Read more: Amy Winehouse's flatmates 'secretly sold' her possessions for over £700k, star's father claims Read more: Stage school founder Sylvia Young who 'discovered' Amy Winehouse dies aged 86

Naomi Parry, Amy Winehouse's friend and stylist. Picture: Getty

During the trial, lawyers for Ms Parry accused Mr Winehouse of bringing the claim out of “petty jealousy”, which he denied. He said he thought the money from the 2021 auction would be split between himself, Ms Winehouse’s mother, Janis, and the Amy Winehouse Foundation (AWF). The court heard how the auction catalogue contained 834 items and that the sale raised 1.4 million US dollars (£1.05 million) for the Amy Winehouse estate, 30% of which went to the foundation. One item sold by Ms Parry included a silk mini-dress worn by Ms Winehouse during her final performance in Belgrade, Serbia, which was auctioned for 243,200 dollars (£182,656).She told the court that Mr Winehouse had offered her 250,000 dollars (£187,000) for the proceeds of her sale and to make the legal claim go away, but that she would “rather set the money on fire than give him a penny”. Judge Clarke said: “Mr Winehouse is clearly a strong character but also someone who has suffered a great tragedy in the loss of his daughter. “Since Amy’s death, he has worked hard to keep her memory alive including through the charitable entity, the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which supports and informs young people through a variety of projects.“It is also the case that Amy’s estate, including in particular the royalties from Back To Black, has made Mr Winehouse personally extremely wealthy. “Mr Winehouse is therefore understandably sensitive about anyone who he perceives as exploiting Amy’s memory, particularly for financial gain, and he is keen to promote the AWF, but also, in my judgment, he is equally sensitive about ensuring that the family continue to benefit financially.”

Amy Winehouse performing in 2008. Picture: Getty