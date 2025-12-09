Mitch Winehouse is taking action Naomi Parry and friend Catriona Gourlay after accusing them of profiting following auctions in 2021 and 2023

Amy Winehouse died in 2011. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The father of Amy Winehouse is suing two of her former flatmates over claims they sold dozens of her personal items at auction after she died.

Mitch Winehouse, acting as the administrator of his daughter's estate, is taking action against her former stylist Naomi Parry and friend Catriona Gourlay after accusing them of profiting from selling items at auctions in the US in 2021 and 2023. Ms Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in 2011 aged 27 and her father initially kept in touch with the two women before the fall-out. On Monday, the High Court heard from Mr Winehouse's lawyers that the pair failed to inform him they were selling the items.

Mitch Winehouse is suing his daughter's former flatmates for over £700,000. Picture: Alamy

Ms Parry and Ms Gourlay are contesting the claim, with their representives stating that the items were either given to them by the singer or were already owned by them. Henry Legge KC, for Mr Winehouse, said in written submissions that the items included a silk mini-dress worn by the star during her final performance in Belgrade, Serbia, which Ms Parry auctioned for $243,200 (£182,000) in 2021. Mr Legge said: "Ms Parry and Ms Gourlay deliberately concealed from Mr Winehouse the fact that they were auctioning the items consigned by them to the 2021 auction and that they were claiming ownership of those items." The court heard that Mr Winehouse believed that all the 834 items in the 2021 auction catalogue were owned by the estate, but that the two women were "asserting ownership of over 150." Mr Legge said that after Ms Winehouse’s death, Mr Winehouse was approached by Darren Julien, of Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles, in 2014 regarding an auction of her belongings, which Mr Winehouse initially declined. Mr Julien then contacted Ms Parry, who indicated that she would be willing to sell "my collection" in 2018, with Ms Gourlay indicating she would be willing to sell items in 2019, Mr Legge said.

Lawyers for Mitch Winehouse told a trial on Monday that the two women did not inform him they were selling the items. Picture: Getty