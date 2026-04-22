James O’Brien and his callers consider why fewer young people feel compelled to fight for their country and ask what they even have to fight for.

Half of young people have said they would never pick up arms for Britain as more prioritise issues closer to home such as the cost of living compared to global conflict.

0:00 | Teacher James says young people have had 'nothing from the system' in a brilliant analysis

5:30 | 22-year-old Jennifer reveals the bleak reality for young people

8:07 | Father-of-three Stu compares his outlook on service compared to his children’s

14:00 | Caller MJ points out that young people fell ‘more kinship’ than older generations

17:39 | 18-year-old Morgan talks about the ‘disconnect’ between generations

A survey conducted by Glasgow University reveals that young people express ‘cautious internationalism’ with concerns about global conflict and scepticism towards military action.

Asked whether they would be willing to go to war for their country, 50% they would never take up arms, and just 38% said they would do so under certain circumstances.