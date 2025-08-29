Anaïs Gallagher went to 12 Oasis shows in a row - but 'had no idea about comeback'
Anaïs Gallagher went to watch her father, Noel, perform with Oasis on 12 successive nights of the Live ‘25 Tour - but said she didn’t know about the comeback until it was announced.
Listen to this article
The 25-year-old described being “knackered” from dancing at many of the UK shows and has said, “I don’t know how my dad and uncle do it”.
Oasis’s comeback has been a hit with fans and critics, and also proved a boost for the British economy, as well as allowing brothers Noel and Liam to get their relationship back on track.
“It's great being back in the band with Liam - I forgot how funny he was,” Noel has said, reflecting on their first time sharing a stage since their split 16 years ago.
Read also: Fans wonder if Oasis will ever change Live 25 setlist after same 23 songs played every night
Oasis have now taken their tour to North America after playing dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin - with further Wembley Stadium dates ahead in September.
Anaïs told the BBC that she wanted to go to all of the shows but felt physically shattered after going to 12 dates back to back - and showing her friends how to perform the Poznan jump.
“I’ve been burning the candle at both ends,” she said.
“I’m knackered, I don’t know how my dad and uncle do it when they’re actually working on stage every night. It’s been great.
“One of my friends said to me, ‘Are you not getting bored?’ and I’m like, I could never get bored of the shows, they’re just so good that I have an amazing time.”
Read also: Oasis never play these five number one singles any more
Anaïs said previously that she had no idea that the comeback was going to be announced, when Noel and Liam ended their feud, having last performed together at V Festival in 2009.
Blossoms singer Tom Ogden said: “Do you know what, Noel’s daughter Anaïs was staying at mine and Katie’s house when these new stories were breaking. And she actually didn’t have a clue. She was texting around people she knew to find out if it was true. She got no word.”
Who is Anaïs Gallagher?
Anaïs is the only child from Noel Gallagher’s first marriage to Meg Mathews, which ended in divorce in 2001. The songwriter later married Sara Macdonald and had two sons, Donovan in 2007 and Sonny in 2010. Noel and Macdonald divorced in 2023.
Anaïs began modelling while still at school and has continued this work into her 20s, while also expanding to photography and film making. A vegetarian, she has worked on campaigns for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, and is also tee-total.
In 2022, she moved onto the farm of rural influencer and chef Julius Roberts and has worked with him since for his Instagram material.
She is a big fan of her father and uncle’s band, and when tickets for Live ‘25 went on sale last summer she was willing to go toe-to-toe with 1990s fans of the band who complained that people (especially women) born after Britpop’s heyday were less deserving of a place.
“One thing I won’t stand for is the ageism and the misogyny around people getting tickets,” she said at the time.
Oasis Live ‘25 setlist
- Hello
- Acquiesce
- Morning Glory
- Some Might Say
- Bring It on Down
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Fade Away
- Supersonic
- Roll With It
- Talk Tonight
- Little by Little
- Half a World Away
- D'You Know What I Mean?
- Stand By Me
- Cast No Shadow
- Slide Away
- Whatever
- Live Forever
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- The Masterplan
- Don't Look Back In Anger
- Wonderwall
- Champagne Supernova