Anaïs Gallagher has been modelling since her early teens. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Anaïs Gallagher went to watch her father, Noel, perform with Oasis on 12 successive nights of the Live ‘25 Tour - but said she didn’t know about the comeback until it was announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel and Anais Gallagher in 2015. Picture: Alamy

Oasis have now taken their tour to North America after playing dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin - with further Wembley Stadium dates ahead in September. Anaïs told the BBC that she wanted to go to all of the shows but felt physically shattered after going to 12 dates back to back - and showing her friends how to perform the Poznan jump. “I’ve been burning the candle at both ends,” she said. “I’m knackered, I don’t know how my dad and uncle do it when they’re actually working on stage every night. It’s been great. “One of my friends said to me, ‘Are you not getting bored?’ and I’m like, I could never get bored of the shows, they’re just so good that I have an amazing time.” Read also: Oasis never play these five number one singles any more

Anaïs said previously that she had no idea that the comeback was going to be announced, when Noel and Liam ended their feud, having last performed together at V Festival in 2009. Blossoms singer Tom Ogden said: “Do you know what, Noel’s daughter Anaïs was staying at mine and Katie’s house when these new stories were breaking. And she actually didn’t have a clue. She was texting around people she knew to find out if it was true. She got no word.” Who is Anaïs Gallagher? Anaïs is the only child from Noel Gallagher’s first marriage to Meg Mathews, which ended in divorce in 2001. The songwriter later married Sara Macdonald and had two sons, Donovan in 2007 and Sonny in 2010. Noel and Macdonald divorced in 2023. Anaïs began modelling while still at school and has continued this work into her 20s, while also expanding to photography and film making. A vegetarian, she has worked on campaigns for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, and is also tee-total.

Noel and Anais Gallagher back in 2015. Picture: Alamy