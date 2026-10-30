Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Trade Minister Lord Anas Sawar avoided giving a direct answer when asked multiple times to provide a timeframe for the government's plans to reduce welfare spending.

Anas Sarwar avoided giving a direct answer when asked multiple times to provide a timeframe for the government's plans to reduce welfare spending. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

Anas Sarwar has repeatedly refused to say whether Labour will bring down Britain's ballooning benefits bill before the next election.

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John Healey unveiled the government's budget on Wednesday. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"I think the important point to make on welfare is we all accept that the welfare system is broken, and we all also accept at the same time that we have a million young people that aren't in education, training, or employment," Lord Sarwar told Andrew. "And what we've got to get the balance right on—is not just a crude cut to the welfare budget and not think about the knock-on impact that would have on poverty levels in this country or indeed unemployment in this country." More details about the Government’s plans to bring down benefits spending will follow the publication of two major reviews next month, he said. Questioned by Andrew on whether the reforms could be delayed until after the next election - and if so, how Labour would fund its plans to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 - Lord Sarwar once again refused to be drawn on a timeline.

Former health secretary Alan Milburn's report on welfare spending will be published next month. Picture: PA Images/Alamy