One of the rarest scientific instruments held by National Museums Scotland (NMS) has turned 1,000 years old.

The astrolabe, an intricate brass instrument made in 11th century Spain, was used for charting the position of the stars.

NMS said the object is one of Europe’s oldest surviving signed and dated astrolabes.

It was made in Cordoba by Muhammad ibn al-Saffar, and is dated 417 AH (the Islamic calendar), which equates to 1026-1027 AD.

The two-dimensional model, representing the apparent motions of celestial bodies, is used to observe, calculate and predict the position of the sun and the stars and can be applied to purposes such as time keeping, wayfinding and astrology.

