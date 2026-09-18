The move comes after British prosecutors placed a formal request with the US State Department to bring the brothers back to the UK to face charges earlier this month

British prosecutors placed a formal request with the US State Department to bring the social media influencers back to the UK to face rape and sex trafficking charges earlier this month. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Andrew and Tristan Tate’s UK lawyers have said they intend to challenge a bid to extradite the brothers from the US to Britain through a judicial review.

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British prosecutors placed a formal request with the US State Department to bring the social media influencers back to the UK to face rape and sex trafficking charges earlier this month. Andrew Ford and Adam Rasul of defence solicitors Holborn Adams said, while speaking to Piers Morgan on Thursday, that the brothers should first face separate criminal proceedings in Romania. Both men deny any wrongdoing. Mr Ford said: “We have started a process of judicial review to challenge the UK’s decision to seek extradition. “In March 2024, Romania made an order to agree to extradition back to the UK, but once Romanian proceedings are concluded.” Read more: Andrew and Tristan Tate denied bail by US judge as they face UK extradition fight over rape and sex trafficking charges Read more: UK prosecutors demand for Tate brothers to be extradited from US

A State Department official letter details that Andrew Tate, 39, is “wanted to stand trial in the United Kingdom”. Picture: Getty

Mr Ford argued that pursuing UK extradition while proceedings in Romania continued would “deprive them of their opportunity to be exonerated”, adding it would “impact upon their ability to be able to defend themselves in the UK”. The judicial review enables a court to examine whether a decision by a public body was made lawfully. The US State Department is reviewing the UK’s extradition applications to ensure they comply with the existing treaty between London and Washington. Once this process is completed, the applications will be sent to the US Justice Department, which will hand them to the court. The court will then make the final decision on the extradition requests. A State Department official letter details that Andrew Tate, 39, is “wanted to stand trial in the United Kingdom” on a series of charges, including 10 counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A State Department official letter details that Andrew Tate, 39, is “wanted to stand trial in the United Kingdom”. Picture: Getty