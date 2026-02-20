Andrew became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested and held in custody on Thursday.

By Henry Moore

Buckingham Palace will reportedly ensure the British taxpayer does not foot the bill for any legal fees Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may incur following his arrest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew was arrested on Thursday at his Sandringham home on suspicion of misconduct in public office before being released from custody 11 hours later. Now reports have claimed that, if the disgraced former Duke is unable pay his own legal fees, Buckingham Palace will not allow the financial burden to fall on the taxpayer. A source told the Telegraph that any costs “will not fall on the public purse.” Read more: Haggard and gaunt Andrew released after 11 hours in custody following Epstein scandal arrest as police continue searches Read more: Can the monarchy survive Andrew?

The source added it is unlikely King Charles himself will pay for any legal bill. Another claimed lawyer, Gary Bloxsome, could represent Andrew if these allegations reach court. LBC has contacted both the Palace and Bloxsome for comment. Andrew became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested and held in custody on Thursday. Pictured that evening, Andrew could be seen leaning backwards in the back seat of a car leaving Aylesham police station in Norfolk. LBC understands he has now returned to his Sandringham address following a full day of being questioned by officers. A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "On Thursday (19/2) we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. "The arrested man has now been released under investigation. We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded." The former prince is accused of sharing sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy. Thames Valley police also said its searches in Berkshire are still underway, and that it would make no further statement at this time. The allegations claim that he shared reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with disgraced financier Epstein. Police searched both Wood Farm in Norfolk and Royal Lodge in Windsor throughout the day while the former Duke of York was questioned in custody. Andrew temporarily relocated to Wood Farm on the King's private Sandringham estate this month after leaving Royal Lodge, while waiting for his new home, Marsh Farm, to be ready nearby.

Andrew was pictured leaving Aylesham police station in Norfolk. Picture: Reuters

Officers and police vehicles were seen entering and leaving Royal Lodge in Berkshire since the arrest. Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing over his connections to Epstein. He has not responded to LBC's requests for comment on the specific allegations connected to the release of the latest Epstein files in January. The NPCC also clarified reports they alerted the Home Office ahead of the arrest. "In line with routine practice, the National Police Chiefs’ Council alerted operational colleagues within the Home Office of the arrest.