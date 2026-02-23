The infamous photo of a shocked Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being driven from a Norfolk police station has been put on display in the Louvre Museum by protestors.

The picture, titled He's Sweating Now by the activists, was taken after the former prince's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday.

Last week's snap, showing Andrew slouching in the backseat of a Range Rover after spending 11 hours in police custody, was hung in the Paris gallery by British political campaign group Everyone Hates Elon.

Videos on social media showed visitors laughing at the photo before Louvre staff took it down 15 minutes after it was mounted on the wall.

Andrew is facing allegations that he sent confidential government documents to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein while working as a trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

Emails released by the US Department of Justice appear to show the former Duke of York shared reports of official visits to the paedophile.

Andrew, who turned 66 on the day of his arrest, has previously denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

His ties to the convicted sex offender forced him to step down from his royal duties and he was stripped of his royal patronages in January 2022.

Police searches are expected to continue into Monday at Andrew's former home, Royal Lodge.

Detectives were seen searching the 30-room mansion in Windsor, Berkshire, over the weekend in an investigation led by Thames Valley Police.

As their enquiries continue, calls have grown from a range of public figures for a wider probe into his past dealings with the disgraced financier.

Conservative former security minister Tom Tugendhat said a special committee of MPs, peers and retired judges should be set up to investigate both Andrew’s and Lord Peter Mandelson’s links to Epstein.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown wrote to six police forces calling for investigations into whether Andrew used jets, funded by the taxpayer, and RAF bases during his time as trade envoy to meet up with the convicted sex offender, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Despite being stripped of his titles last year, Andrew is still eighth in line to the throne and an Act of Parliament would be required to prevent him from ever becoming king.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government will consider introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King’s disgraced brother.