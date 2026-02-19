Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and is in police custody.

Unmarked police cars attended Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, with plain-clothed officers appearing to gather outside Andrew's home on his 66th birthday.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest on Thursday following allegations made against the former prince after the release of millions of pages of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police have opened an investigation into an offence of misconduct in public office. A man in his sixties from Norfolk has been arrested and remains in police custody. As per national guidance we will not name the arrested man. Read more: https://t.co/wehZDx4InV pic.twitter.com/b23l2KeOHG

Thames Valley Police previously said the force was reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, and claims he shared sensitive information with the paedophile while serving as the UK's trade envoy.

Misconduct in public office is a serious offence and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Thames Valley Police statement in full:

As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time.

We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”