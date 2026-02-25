The disgraced royal was arrested on his 66th birthday last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been told to stop riding horses over concerns it gives a "bad look.". Picture: Reuters

By Alex Storey

Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been dealt another blow after reportedly being banned from horse riding.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was pictured leaving police custody on his 66th birthday after being arrested. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun: "Since his arrest last week he has been ordered not to go horse riding. It’s considered a bad look. "They don’t think he should be seen grinning and smiling on his horse like he was in Windsor. But it was one of the few things he actually enjoyed doing so what on earth is he going to do with his time?" It comes less than two months after he was stripped of his gun licence. He is now said to be given a threadbare staff consisting of a chef and a valet, who have both yet to be recruited according to reports. Police confirmed on Tuesday they had ended their searches at Andrew's former Royal Lodge home in Berkshire following Thursday's arrest.

He was arrested on his birthday last Thursday He was kept in custody for 11 hours before being released under investigation. The Government announced last week it was considering bringing in leglislation to remove Andrew from the royal line of succession, a move backed by Commonwealth nations Australia and New Zealand. MPs gathered in the House of Commons on Tuesday over a debate to demand the release of documents relating to Andrew's appointment as UK trade envoy, in an unusual move to criticise a royal. Trade minister Sir Chris Bryant described Andrew as "a man on a constant self-aggrandising and self-enriching hustle" and a "rude, arrogant and entitled man who could not distinguish between the public interest, which he said he served, and his own private interest." Andrew is believed to be staying at Wood Farm, in Sandringham, where his father Prince Phillip lived out his final days.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Picture: Alamy