Andrew 'banned' from horse riding in latest blow to former Duke as aides worry it gives a 'bad look'
The disgraced royal was arrested on his 66th birthday last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office
Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been dealt another blow after reportedly being banned from horse riding.
The former Duke of York remains under police investigation for misconduct in a public office after allegedly sharing secrets of official visits with Jeffrey Epstein while acting as trade envoy 2001 and 2011.
Royal aides have now told the 66-year-old riding on a horseback on his Sandringham estate while subject to the probe would give a "bad look."
It means Andrew is now effectively housebound with his seven dogs for company, two of which belonged to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.
A source told The Sun: "Since his arrest last week he has been ordered not to go horse riding. It’s considered a bad look.
"They don’t think he should be seen grinning and smiling on his horse like he was in Windsor. But it was one of the few things he actually enjoyed doing so what on earth is he going to do with his time?"
It comes less than two months after he was stripped of his gun licence. He is now said to be given a threadbare staff consisting of a chef and a valet, who have both yet to be recruited according to reports.
Police confirmed on Tuesday they had ended their searches at Andrew's former Royal Lodge home in Berkshire following Thursday's arrest.
He was arrested on his birthday last Thursday He was kept in custody for 11 hours before being released under investigation.
The Government announced last week it was considering bringing in leglislation to remove Andrew from the royal line of succession, a move backed by Commonwealth nations Australia and New Zealand.
MPs gathered in the House of Commons on Tuesday over a debate to demand the release of documents relating to Andrew's appointment as UK trade envoy, in an unusual move to criticise a royal.
Trade minister Sir Chris Bryant described Andrew as "a man on a constant self-aggrandising and self-enriching hustle" and a "rude, arrogant and entitled man who could not distinguish between the public interest, which he said he served, and his own private interest."
Andrew is believed to be staying at Wood Farm, in Sandringham, where his father Prince Phillip lived out his final days.
Sir Chris backed Liberal Democrat-led calls to publish the papers on Andrew’s role, including any vetting and any correspondence from Lord Mandelson.
Opening the debate, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: "Can there be many people more symbolic of the rot that eats away at the British establishment than the former duke of York and special trade envoy, and the former business secretary, first secretary of state and ambassador to the United States?"
"Their association with Epstein and their actions on his behalf, while trusted with the privilege of public office, are a stain on our country.
"We must begin to clean away that stain with the disinfectant of transparency."
It was also revealed on Tuesday that the former prince "billed UK taxpayers for massage services" during his trade envoy role, according to a former civil servant-turned-whistleblower.
Andrew has denied all allegations of wrongdoing against him.