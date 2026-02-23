It comes as the search of the former Prince's property continued into Monday.

Prince Andrew has been accused of billing British taxpayers for 'massage services'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'billed UK taxpayers for massage services' while working as UK trade envoy, a former civil servant-turned-whistleblower has claimed.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, attends an event for Pitch@Palace at Government House in Melbourne, Wednesday, September 20, 2017. Picture: Alamy

The Department for Business and Trade has not challenged the claim, but insisted the parameters of the trade envoy role have changed in recent years and no longer resemble those associated with Andrew's former role. They also referred to the ongoing police probe into the former Prince amid allegations of misconduct in public office. It comes as disgraced former Prince is now set to command a threadbare staff consisting of a chef and a valet, who have both yet to be recruited according to reports. "I thought it was wrong… I'd said we mustn't pay it, but we ended up paying it anyway," the whistleblower said.

Unmarked police vehicles from Thames Valley Police arriving at the gates to Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park at the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor early this morning. Picture: Alamy

It's claimed the payment request followed a visit by Andrew to the Middle East during one particular work trip, the whistleblower told the BBC.