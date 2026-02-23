Andrew 'billed UK taxpayers for massage services' during time as trade envoy
It comes as the search of the former Prince's property continued into Monday.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'billed UK taxpayers for massage services' while working as UK trade envoy, a former civil servant-turned-whistleblower has claimed.
The latest revelation to involve the former Prince follows the release of 3 million additional documents as part of the Epstein Files.
The claims come as Thames Valley Police continue to investigate the royal over claims of misconduct in public office, with searches ongoing at the royal's Sandringham address.
According to the former civil servant, who worked in the UK's trade department during the early naughties, he refused to foot the disgraced royal's bill for the service - a move that was later overruled by his superiors.
Andrew served as trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, including nearly three years when Brown was prime minister.
The Department for Business and Trade has not challenged the claim, but insisted the parameters of the trade envoy role have changed in recent years and no longer resemble those associated with Andrew's former role.
They also referred to the ongoing police probe into the former Prince amid allegations of misconduct in public office.
It comes as disgraced former Prince is now set to command a threadbare staff consisting of a chef and a valet, who have both yet to be recruited according to reports.
"I thought it was wrong… I'd said we mustn't pay it, but we ended up paying it anyway," the whistleblower said.
It's claimed the payment request followed a visit by Andrew to the Middle East during one particular work trip, the whistleblower told the BBC.
Andrew continues to refute claims of wrongdoing, distancing himself from links to the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
He also continues to deny any personal gain from his role as trade envoy.
It comes as Thames Valley Police's investigation into the former Prince over alleged misconduct in public office continues.
Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.
"It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.
“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”