Andrew may still be called to appear before a Commons committee, a senior MP has told LBC.

Before the King began the process to remove his Prince title, senior politicians had suggested he may be called before a Commons committee to explain his lease on the Royal Lodge.

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park, has reiterated calls for Andrew's living arrangements to be investigated by Parliament regardless of him being set to leave the mansion.

Speaking to LBC's Henry Riley, Ms Olney said: "The Public Accounts Committee, of which I am a member, has sent a letter in the last week to the Crown Estate with some very detailed questions about the status of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his residence at the Royal Lodge.

"And we still expect those questions to be answered. The extent to which we might have followed up on that is affected by today."

