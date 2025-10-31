Andrew may still be called before Commons committee over Royal Lodge, senior MP tells LBC
Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park, has reiterated calls for Andrew's living arrangements to be investigated by Parliament regardless of him being set to leave the mansion.
Andrew may still be called to appear before a Commons committee, a senior MP has told LBC.
Before the King began the process to remove his Prince title, senior politicians had suggested he may be called before a Commons committee to explain his lease on the Royal Lodge.
Speaking to LBC's Henry Riley, Ms Olney said: "The Public Accounts Committee, of which I am a member, has sent a letter in the last week to the Crown Estate with some very detailed questions about the status of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his residence at the Royal Lodge.
"And we still expect those questions to be answered. The extent to which we might have followed up on that is affected by today."
When asked whether Andrew, who will be known Mr Mountbatten Windsor upon the loss of his titles, could appear before the Public Accounts Committee, Ms Olney said: "Yes, That could still be on the table.
"We're going to wait and see what answers we get back from the Crown Estate.
"If the questions they give give way to further questions absolutely we could still hold an evidence session and of course Mr Mountbatten-Windsor could be summoned to appear before that committee."
In response to the King's decision to strip Andrew's titles and residence at the Royal Lodge, Ms Olney said: "I think we the Liberal Democrats, we've been saying the King's absolutely right to have taken this step.
"The particular interest we have as MPs is in his living arrangements and to what extent the taxpayers we represent are funding those.
"But more importantly, I think we are concerned by the reputation of the King and the reputation of the Royal Family and that's why these questions are being raised in Parliament."