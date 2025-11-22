US legislators have criticised Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for what they describe as “silence” amid their probe into Jeffrey Epstein

Members of the House Oversight Committee had requested a “transcribed interview” with the former prince. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer said "if you have relevant information you should be prepared to share it" after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ignored a request to testify in a US probe into Jeffrey Epstein.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister declined to comment on the disgraced former royal specifically, but said as a "general principle" anyone with relevant details should be prepared to disclose them. American legislators have criticised Andrew for what they described as "silence" amid their investigation into paedophile financier Epstein, who took his own life in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. Members of the House Oversight Committee had requested a "transcribed interview" with the former prince in connection with his "long-standing friendship" with Epstein. Read More: 'Silence speaks volumes' - Andrew under fire after ignoring US Congress interview request Read more: Sarah Ferguson 'offered six-figure deal for tell-all interview' after losing Duchess title amid Epstein scandal

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the G20 Summit today. Picture: Alamy

But after saying they had not heard from him, Democrats Robert Garcia and Suhas Subramanyam accused Andrew of hiding. Asked whether Andrew should help the probe, Sir Keir told reporters travelling with him to the Johannesburg G20 summit: "I don't comment on his particular case. "But as a general principle I've held for a very long time is that anybody who has got relevant information in relation to these kind of cases should give that evidence to those that need it. "That would be my general position on this." Pressed on whether that would apply to Andrew, the Labour leader said: "In the end that will be a decision for him.