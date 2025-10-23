Pressure has grown on the Monarch to evict his brother from the mansion where he lives rent free

Prince Andrew allegedly has a theory about why the King wants him out of his Royal Lodge estate. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Prince Andrew is reportedly convinced the King wants to evict him from his Royal Lodge estate so the Queen can move in if she outlives him.

The former Duke of York has refused to move out of the 30-room residence near Windsor Castle despite calls intensifying for him to go amid a series of scandals hanging over his head. Andrew insists he has a 'cast-iron' lease on the Royal Lodge, meaning the King, his older brother, cannot boot him out by legal means. Andrew has allegedly only paid just "one peppercorn (if demanded) per annum" while living at Royal Lodge, with estimates suggesting the market rate on the property could be in the region of £260,000 a year. Pressure has also grown for the King to evict him following the publication of the posthumous memoir of Andrew's sex accuser Virginia Giuffre, and the Prince's close ties to ex-billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, which prompted Andrew to give up his Duke of York title last week. But Andrew allegedly believes the King is gunning to kick his brother out of the residence for another reason.

Andrew's home is a Grade II listed house in Windsor Great Park, known as the Royal Lodge since the late 1820s. Picture: Shutterstock

Andrew and his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have told friends that the King wants Royal Lodge to be the Queen’s base in Windsor if she outlives him, according to the Telegraph. This is the same arrangement that was in place for Queen Elizabeth II’s mother Queen Elizabeth, who resided in Royal Lodge when was widowed and left Windsor Castle. The King’s aides strongly deny the allegation, the Telegraph reports, but the Prince is allegedly convinced by the theory which first emerged a year ago.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort leave Bolton Town Hall during a tour of Greater Manchester. Picture: Getty