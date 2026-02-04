Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome at the late paedophile's Florida home, legal letters claim.

The letter also said the unnamed woman would be content to keep the alleged encounter confidential "in exchange for a payment of 250,000 dollars".

Lawyers also claimed the party at Epstein's West Palm Beach home included women "as young as 14 years old" who were "dressed provocatively".

In the letter, dated March 23, 2011, the woman's legal representatives accused Andrew and Epstein of having "prevailed upon her to engage in various sex acts" during the alleged encounter in "early 2006".

In a document unearthed as part of the millions of pages released on Friday connected to Epstein, the unnamed woman's lawyers said the pair offered to pay her and others "10,000 dollars each to perform".

The allegation is separate from the one made by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times - once at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's home in London, once at Epstein's address in Manhattan, and once on the disgraced financier's private island, Little St James.

The former duke has featured a number of times in the US Department of Justice's latest document dump - including images of him crouched over an unidentified female.

The letter, written by lawyer William Vogeler to Epstein's former legal representative Robert Critton, reads: "According to my client, Mr Epstein offered to pay her and other exotic dancers 10,000 dollars each to perform at your client's home several years ago.

"A popular dancer at Rachel's Strip Club, my client was chauffered (sic) to a party at 358 El Brillo Way in West Palm Beach in early 2006.

"During the party, my client observed other young women dressed provocatively. Some appeared to be as young as 14 years old.

"My client was directed to an upstairs bedroom, where she saw Mr Epstein. She recognised him because she had danced for him at the club before."

Alleging his client was then introduced to Andrew, Mr Vogeler continued: "At his home, Mr Epstein introduced my client to his guest Prince Andrew.

"My client then danced for the men, undressing until she was wearing only a bra and panties.

"Mr Epstein and Prince Andrew then told my client they wanted to have a threesome. She said she was hired to dance, not to have sex.

"Mr Epstein said they would pay her later for dancing, and they prevailed upon her to engage in various sex acts.

"After the men had satisfied themselves, they invted (sic) my client to take a trip with them to the Virgin Islands. She declined their invitation."

Mr Vogeler's letter said Epstein had only paid the woman 2,000 dollars rather than the 10,000 that had been "promised".

He added: "My client has not pursued her claims against your client until this time because she is not proud of the circumstances of that night.

"She was working as an exotic dancer, but she was treated like a prostitute.

"To avoid unseemly publicity, my client has asked me to keep her name confidential for purposes of settlement.

"However, she is prepared to asset her rights in the public courts if necessary."

Elsewhere in the documents, an apparent friend of Epstein's told him: "A is sad and frustrated. Considering abdication but he's like a zoo animal, no way esp (sic) now for him to thrive."

The email exchange, from May 2011, showed Epstein tell a woman named Melanie there was a "Daily Mail rat" close to the man, believed to be Andrew, that he was unaware of, who "feels underpaid, feels A abusing privilege".